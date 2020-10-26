Home Technology ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ Zombies Attack Method

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ Zombies Attack Method

Oct 26, 2020 0 Comments

Forward Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarReleased next month, Activision has now announced a new Zombies game mode, which comes under the co-owner’s fifth installment, Oncelot, with the news that it will be exclusive to the PlayStation for 12 months.

According to the developers, the attack is a “two people, fast zombies experience”, which will place you in various locations derived from the multiplayer maps of the upcoming game. You can access your custom loads, which are limited to a specific area on the map defined by a dark ether orb, which you will use with your co-operator to combat undead waves. The more zombies you kill, the more power it gives to the orb, which then moves on, forcing you to fight in different parts of the map as the difficulty increases.

Unfortunately for game fans, the attack mode will be exclusive to both the PlayStation 4 and 5 for the first 12 months, and Xbox and PC players will only have access on November 1, 2021.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC on November 13th.

Elsewhere in Gaming, Rambo joins Death Combat11 The game’s latest DLC

READ  Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Now Japan's 2nd Greatest-Offering Match Ever

You May Also Like

Surface Dio has been igniting controversy since Microsoft announced last week

Surface Dio has been igniting controversy since Microsoft announced last week

Exclusively PS5 Xbox Series X with this streaming service

Exclusively PS5 Xbox Series X with this streaming service

Developers among us are trying to prevent games from being disrupted

Developers among us are trying to prevent games from being disrupted

A NASA probe is full of asteroid objects, and now it has a problem

A NASA probe is full of asteroid objects, and now it has a problem

Asteroid models escaping crowded NASA spacecraft: ‘Time is essential’ | Fox 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

Phil Spencer says the Xbox Game Pass & X Cloud TV can be packaged in stick format

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *