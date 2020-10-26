‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ Zombies Attack Method

Forward Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarReleased next month, Activision has now announced a new Zombies game mode, which comes under the co-owner’s fifth installment, Oncelot, with the news that it will be exclusive to the PlayStation for 12 months.

According to the developers, the attack is a “two people, fast zombies experience”, which will place you in various locations derived from the multiplayer maps of the upcoming game. You can access your custom loads, which are limited to a specific area on the map defined by a dark ether orb, which you will use with your co-operator to combat undead waves. The more zombies you kill, the more power it gives to the orb, which then moves on, forcing you to fight in different parts of the map as the difficulty increases.

Unfortunately for game fans, the attack mode will be exclusive to both the PlayStation 4 and 5 for the first 12 months, and Xbox and PC players will only have access on November 1, 2021.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC on November 13th.

Elsewhere in Gaming, Rambo joins Death Combat11 The game’s latest DLC