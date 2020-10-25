Home Economy Birmingham car major gang kills Audi and Mercedes worth 100k

Oct 25, 2020 0 Comments
Ruthless car power robbers seized more than 000 100,000 worth of Audi and Mercedes during a search across Birmingham and Solihull.

But gang member Carl Whitfield, 39, was caught following a high-speed chase, at which point rocks were thrown at a police car.

Birmingham Crown Court has convicted 75 of the 135 convicts.

Whitfield, south of Alchester Road, Like, Has now been jailed for three years and four months, and later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and stealing cars.

Tests were performed at two addresses in King’s Heath One in Solihull from December 13th to January 4th.

In each case the locks were broken and the homeowners woke up to find their vehicles taken away.

A Mercedes worth 000 28,000, an Audi worth 38 38,000 and another Mercedes worth about 000 40,000 were taken from the drive, as well as an Astra.

Two days after the final attack on January 6, a police officer found Astra in Yardley Wood, a four-person Robin Hood Lane.

A police chase ensued and the stolen car accelerated, reached a speed of 88 mph and drove on the wrong side of the double lane.

At one point those inside threw bricks and tiles at the police car that followed.

The Astra accelerated to 100 mph, flying in fast bumps towards the Druids Heath, but finally wielding a control before stopping.

All four people inside ran away, but Whitfield was detained in a lane “suffocating, sweating and wearing dark clothes,” Timothy Harrington said.

READ  Ola: London Uber banned rival on security-related matters

“How much do you sell Mercedes?”

In sentencing, Judge Avik Mukherjee said Whitfield had 75 sentences for 135 offenses.

He added: “All three robberies were all planned and the cars, I am satisfied, were stolen to order in order to sell them in the very near future.

“You involve yourself in an organized criminal group and immerse yourself in a situation where others know they can involve you.

“They were all overnight and professionally planned.”

Jonathan VC-Buck said the reason for the defense was that Whitefield was in debt and had been subjected to threats and attacks.

He said the vehicles were sold significantly less than their value.

