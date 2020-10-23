Home Economy Corona virus: Christmas requires ‘national dialogue’ to ensure people have ‘something’, says minister | political news

Oct 23, 2020 0 Comments
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: A customer browses some of the festive items in the Christmas gift and decoration section in the branch of retailer Marks and Spencer at Westfield White City on October 20, 2020 in London, England. The high street store has announced that searches for Christmas-related items have tripled on previous years. The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has launched a new “Shop early, Start wrapping, Enjoy Christmas” national campaign, encouraging British consumers to start their festive shopping early. The aim is to both spread the amount of footfall in stores to aid social distancing, and to ensure that retail stores survive the Christmas period, despite COVID-19 preventative measures. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Welsh Health Minister Sky News has been told that Christmas this year will be “very difficult” due to the remote control of the corona virus community.

“We need a” national dialogue on the rules we all have to follow, “he said, to ensure that everyone can have” any company “during the festive season.

He admitted that this would “displace” some and that he had not hugged his own mother for seven months. 17 day national lockout To prevent a COVID-19 second spike.

Image:
A 17-day ‘Fire Breaker’ is in effect in Wales

Mr Keathing was under pressure to see if family reunions could progress, following Scotland’s National Medical Director Professor Jason Leach’s call for people to build a “digital Christmas” program.

The so-called “firebreaker,” which sees essential stores to be closed from tonight until Monday, November 9, should be more advanced than the corona virus as cases and deaths increase this winter, he said.

“We are acting now because we want people to have some kind of company at Christmas,” Labor politician Kay Burley said.

“We’ve got a national conversation about the rules we all have to follow to make sure people can have any company at Christmas, but it’s being relocated.

& # 39; Significant increase & # 39; In Garbilli cases
Image:
Vaughan Ketting said he has not hugged his mother in seven months

“I haven’t been able to hug my own mom for seven months now. I’ve been shopping for her, but I can’t go home, I can’t see her, I can’t hold her hand, it’s really displaced.

“I want people to have a natural feeling, but it won’t be like last Christmas.

READ  Coronavirus outbreak at Royal Mail supply office in Manchester as '19 staff hit by bug'

“It’s going to be a very difficult Christmas. This is part of the reason why this national initiative is so important – we are doing this with a heavy heart.”

Image:
Social exclusion means that this Christmas will be different from the others

In the UK, Treasury Secretary-General Steve Barkley said, “Some people expect this to be normal.”

But he told BBC Radio 4 that a normal Christmas was a “shared effort for all of us” and that everyone should be in a position to “enjoy” it.

He also assured that the government would not pursue a “circuit breaker” similar to the Welsh government’s plan to push back the virus, adding that a localized approach was best.

Mr Keith said it was “the best opportunity to arrest the sharp rise we see in corona virus cases”.

He defended the plan to prevent supermarkets from selling non-essential items such as hairstyles and other electronic goods, to avoid being forced to close other stores as a disadvantage.

