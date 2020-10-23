Corona virus: Christmas requires ‘national dialogue’ to ensure people have ‘something’, says minister | political news

Welsh Health Minister Sky News has been told that Christmas this year will be “very difficult” due to the remote control of the corona virus community.

“We need a” national dialogue on the rules we all have to follow, “he said, to ensure that everyone can have” any company “during the festive season.

He admitted that this would “displace” some and that he had not hugged his own mother for seven months. 17 day national lockout To prevent a COVID-19 second spike.

A 17-day ‘Fire Breaker’ is in effect in Wales



Mr Keathing was under pressure to see if family reunions could progress, following Scotland’s National Medical Director Professor Jason Leach’s call for people to build a “digital Christmas” program.

The so-called “firebreaker,” which sees essential stores to be closed from tonight until Monday, November 9, should be more advanced than the corona virus as cases and deaths increase this winter, he said.

“We are acting now because we want people to have some kind of company at Christmas,” Labor politician Kay Burley said.

“We’ve got a national conversation about the rules we all have to follow to make sure people can have any company at Christmas, but it’s being relocated.

Vaughan Ketting said he has not hugged his mother in seven months



“I haven’t been able to hug my own mom for seven months now. I’ve been shopping for her, but I can’t go home, I can’t see her, I can’t hold her hand, it’s really displaced.

“I want people to have a natural feeling, but it won’t be like last Christmas.

“It’s going to be a very difficult Christmas. This is part of the reason why this national initiative is so important – we are doing this with a heavy heart.”

Social exclusion means that this Christmas will be different from the others



In the UK, Treasury Secretary-General Steve Barkley said, “Some people expect this to be normal.”

But he told BBC Radio 4 that a normal Christmas was a “shared effort for all of us” and that everyone should be in a position to “enjoy” it.

He also assured that the government would not pursue a “circuit breaker” similar to the Welsh government’s plan to push back the virus, adding that a localized approach was best.

Mr Keith said it was “the best opportunity to arrest the sharp rise we see in corona virus cases”.

He defended the plan to prevent supermarkets from selling non-essential items such as hairstyles and other electronic goods, to avoid being forced to close other stores as a disadvantage.