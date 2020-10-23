Biden calls Trump ‘the most racist president in modern history’ – Presidential debate live | American News

22:46
The final question of the night was posed to both candidates as to what message they would give to the Americans who did not vote on the opening day.
Trump He stressed the need to rebuild the US economy, which has been hit hard by the Corona virus epidemic.
“We need to make our country as successful as ever before the plague from China,” Trump said.
Biden responded by reassuring the nation that he would be president for both Democrats And Republicans.
“I am an American president. Whether you vote for me or against me, I represent all of you and I am going to make sure you are represented, ”Biden said.
Reiterating a line he had repeatedly stated on the campaign trail, Biden told Americans, “I’m going to give you hope. We are going to move. We are going to choose science over fiction; We are going to choose faith over fear. We are going to choose to move forward because we have a lot of opportunities and enormous opportunities to do things better. ”
With that, the final presidential debate came to an end. Now the rest is up to the Americans to vote – again, More than 48 million Americans Already exists.
22:41
Fact test: Unemployment for black Americans is not “ideal” under Trump
It is true that the unemployment rate for black Americans reached 5.4% during the Trump administration. However, unemployment began to fall during the Obama administration, from 16.8% in March 2010 to 7.8% in January 2017.
Black unemployment rates have risen to 12% in September, the widest racial gap in unemployment rates since black Americans were hit by an epidemic. In September, the overall population ratio was 7.9%, compared to 7% for white Americans.
– Manvi Singh
22:36
The final presidential debate is over
The final presidential debate is now over, but more reactions and analysis are coming on the blog, so stay tuned.
22:36
Fact test: The trade deficit with China under Trump has not changed significantly
Biden said Trump “caused the deficit with China to rise, not reduce it”. The deficit in U.S. exports against China and exports to the United States from China to $ 347 billion in 2016 (under the Obama administration) and $ 345 billion in 2019 (under Trump).
– Manvi Singh
22:36
Biden He acknowledged his support for the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. Trump The Democrats argued that it would be bad for the economy.
“He takes everything from the environment,” Biden said. “We need to move towards net zero emissions.”
22:31
With just a few more minutes to go in the debate, the debate turned to climate change.
Biden He stressed the need to expand renewable energy sources Trump For his past comments on wind energy causing cancer.
“I know more about air than you do,” Trump replied. “Very expensive. It kills birds.”
Despite repeated assurances from Democrats (reiterated tonight) that he would not do so, President Biden insisted that he would be barred.
22:26
Biden: Trump ‘one of the most racist presidents we have in modern history’
Trump The pressure was on Americans to support him if he cared about his views on racial issues such as Black Lives Matter.
“I am the least racist person in this room,” Trump insisted.
In response, Biden called Trump “one of the most racist presidents we have in modern history.”
“He pours fuel into every racist fire,” Biden said, adding that Trump launched his 2016 campaign by attacking the Mexican people as “rapists”.
“This guy’s a dog whistle is as big as a focorn,” Biden said.
22:21
Fact test: The bottom line in immigration policy
Donald Trump He said the Obama administration had built “cages”. It is true that the Obama administration has created facilities to detain immigrants. It is also true that the Obama administration oversaw the number of deportations.
However, unlike the Trump administration, there is no “zero tolerance” policy under Obama as there was under Trump, in which children are usually separated from their parents. While the Trump administration has wiped out all immigrants, the Obama administration is cracking down on those with criminal records.
Here is an example of CQ roll call immigration reporter Danvi Misra:
22:21
Biden He said he was “interested” in seeing the results of the presidential candidate and developed a role-based pitch for his candidacy.
“The nature of the country is on the ballot. Our role is on the ballot, ”Biden said.
Trump Biden’s son responded by reviving his attacks against Hunter, saying, “Don’t give me these things about how innocent you are. Wow, they call you a corrupt politician. ”
The president referred to it as “the laptop from hell,” which is an explicit reference to the New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s emails, which are said to be being investigated as part of a foreign influence operation, Biden noted.
“Are you saying the laptop is another Russia, Russia, Russia hoax?” Trump said.
Biden said it was.
22:16
The debate turned to race in the United States amid a national census of racism in the country.
“The truth of the matter is, there is institutional racism in the United States.” Biden Said.
Trump, Except for the use of the phrase “institutional racism,” he responded by arguing that he had done more for African Americans than any other president. Abraham Lincoln.
22:12
Trump He said only undocumented immigrants appearing for court dates had “very low IQs.”
“Really only – I hate to say this, but they have very low IQ. They might come back,” Trump said.
22:08
Fact test: Biden is actually from Scranton
Trump said Biden was not “really” from Scranton, Pennsylvania. Biden moved from Scranton when he was 10 years old. He is still from Scranton.
The funny fact is that Figurine Olympic figure skater Adam Ribbon is also from Scranton.
– Manvi Singh
22:08
Max Benwell
