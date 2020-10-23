Biden calls Trump ‘the most racist president in modern history’ – Presidential debate live | American News

22:08

We are not yet at the first debate levels, but the relatively quiet silence that Trump had at the beginning of tonight’s debate begins to sour, with his interruptions and magnification increasing. It went unnoticed:

Rat Stools

(Li Elistocols) Trump was relatively thin in the first 10-15 minutes. Now he grabs the appraiser, demands the last word, and delivers a combative, conspiratorial tone.



Will Steak

(stwsteaks) Trump, who mocked Biden for infecting Americans sitting around the kitchen desk, calls himself “not a common politician.”

