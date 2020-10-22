Home Science The Blasner humpback saw Cape Hai in a rare appearance in Tasmanian waters

The Blasner humpback saw Cape Hai in a rare appearance in Tasmanian waters

Oct 22, 2020 0 Comments
A humpback whale with distinctive battle scars after running with a boatman in Tasmanian waters.

The whale, known as the Blatterner, has 30-centimeter scars on its left and right tail since it was cut by an impetus in Sydney in 2001.

He was spotted this week on Cape Hai beach on the Tasman Peninsula.

It was an incredible sight, said Yannie Ambroster, tour guide at Pennigot Wilderness Journey.

“From a distance the whale looked like a stripe, and I remember being told by one of the guests on the trip that it would be nice to get a photo,” Ms. Ambroster said.

Flatherner’s tail was also dislocated by the propeller.(Presented by: Rosalind Butt)

Rosalind Butt, who owns a whale watching business in Eden, New South Wales, has seen Blatter twice in his 30s.

“First in 2008, it was my husband who first commented,” Ms. Butt said.

“It looks like a zebra, with stripes on it.

“The closer we got, the more badly cut it was. It must have been a big ship.”

Ms. Butt saw Blatter again in 2013 with a calf.

“We ‘ve seen a lot of whales with small scores, but nothing like what Blatterner has.”

Reminder to respect whales

Conflicts between whales and ships are not uncommon, says marine scientist Vanessa Prota.

“Some whales heal and heal, and [Bladerunner is] A great example of that, “said Dr. Prota.

“Contact between ships and whales can cause death.”

Whale with deep scars on its side surface from the water.
A closer look at Blatterner’s distinctive scar back.(Presented by: Drew Griffiths)

Dr. Byrotta said whales like Platoranner acted as a reminder to respect the rules and regulations when watching a whale.

“He is only one of a large population, but he can serve as a primary animal to remind humans that we all have to do our best to protect these animals,” he said.

“When we see a known person again, it’s a good thing. It allows them to perform better.”

In Tasmania, boats stay above 100 meters from a whale to avoid approaching animals.

“I would say you have to be incredibly lucky, especially if you go out looking for Blatter,” Dr. Prota said.

