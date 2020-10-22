NBA Notebook: Stan Van Kundy agrees with Pelicans coach

Two people knowledgeable about the situation say Stan von Kundi has agreed to be the next coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, where he will have the opportunity to work with top overall draft pick Zion Williamson.

Van Kundi agreed to a four-year contract, one of whom spoke to the Associated Press anonymously on Wednesday, as the hiring had not been announced.

In New Orleans, Van Kundi will replace Alvin Gentry, who was released after the Pelicans missed this season’s playoffs. Part of the problem for the Pelicans this season is that Williamson missed most of the season; He averaged 22.5 points per game and 6.3 recycled 58% in shooting, in just 24 games.

The Pelicans were 30-42 last season. They have a promising young center with Williamson, the most advanced player Brandon Ingram, Jackson Hayes and Nickel Alexander-Walker, and currently have four selections in the draft this year.

Van Kundi spent 12 seasons training in Miami, Orlando and Detroit, winning 58% of his games and going to the playoffs eight times. He was Dwayne Wade’s first coach in Miami, then retired from the Heat job 21 games in the 2005-06 season – the year Miami won its first championship.

He won 66% of his games over five seasons in Orlando, taking the magic against the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2009 NBA Final and advancing to the playoffs each season. Then his four seasons in Detroit were mostly a fight – three failed seasons, the best year of that run was the 44-38 season, where the Pistons won from the playoffs.

Van Kundi has most recently worked as an NBA Analyst at Turner Sports.

Clippers: The Los Angeles Clippers have confirmed the appointment of Tyrone Low to coach Doc Rivers. Lou spent last season as an assistant to the reverse staff. Rivers has coached clippers for the past seven seasons, now guiding the Philadelphia 76ers.

The team was expected to introduce Lou almost on Wednesday. Lawrence Frank, captain of the basketball operations team, said the Clippers had conducted a “complete” search.

