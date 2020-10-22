Michael Jackson’s Living Neverland accused has renewed dismissed case

Michael Jackson’s Living Neverland Accused Updates Dismissed Case (Image: Getty Images)

Michael Jackson’s revived case of James Safechak, the Living Neverland convict, was dismissed in court today.

MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures Inc.

Suffolk’s case was taken up again when the government ‘s Gavin Newsom recently extended the law on alleged limitations on victims.

However, according to the report, Safechak’s legal team did not provide sufficient evidence to support claims that the employers of the two companies did not fulfill their role in overseeing the singer’s activities.

The judge ruled that Jackson was the owner of the business, meaning that his staff could not rule over him.

Suffolk’s lawyer, Vince Finalty, said TMZ: ‘Young Jimmy Safechak worked for the company and had fun with Michael Jackson.

“The idea that this company and its employees have no obligation to protect him and keep him safe is ridiculous.”

He added: ‘His verdict turns California law on its face. We are going back to the Court of Appeal and we are going to win this case. ‘

The news comes after Director Dan Reid has confirmed that he is producing a sequel to the controversial documentary Leaving Neverland.

According to the deadline, Reid is suing Lot Angels in Superior Court because both Safechak and Wade Robson, who are accused of sexually abusing the thriller hitmaker, will take legal action against the star companies.

The documentary sank deep into their accusations with powerful interviews from both.

Here they provide detailed accounts of the alleged abuse that took place at the hands of the singer who died in 2009.

Michael Jackson’s family has always vehemently denied the allegations.

