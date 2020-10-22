Hours after the company recorded a record profit, Tesla’s stock is expected to sell half a million cars this year.

Tesla DSLA Strong results and ambitious target high flying stocks were good news for investors, which has gained more than 400% so far this year. SharesHours after the income statement climbed again.

Tesla’s net income excluding $ 874 million in specialty items increased by 156%, more than double its second-quarter profit compared to what it did a year ago. Analysts estimate revenue of $ 593 million.

Net income, including specialty items, came in at a modest 1 331 million. This was more than three times its second-quarter revenue, which was released as a result of its plant’s temporary lockout.