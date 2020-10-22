Yannick Ngakoue moves again.

The Vikings announced Thursday that the former Pro Bowl defensive result will be sent to the Baltimore Ravens on a contract within two months of him being traded from the Jaguars in Jacksonville to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Ravens are sending the third round draft selection to the Vikings in 2021 and the conditional fifth round selection in 2022 to several reports.

The Vikings sent off a second-round pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2022 to land Nakago off the Jaguars in late August.

Ngakoue is fourth in the NFL with four excuses, but the Vikings are 1-5 and 28th in total defense with 413.7 yards per game. As part of the trade from Jaguar to the Viking, he agreed to a one-year contract paying $ 12 million instead of $ 78 17.788 million for his license tender.

Nagako, 25, has 42 1/2 sacks in four seasons.

In Baltimore, the Washington D.C. native and University of Maryland product returns close to home. In Jacksonville he joins Nagao in a front seven that includes his former team-mate Calais Campbell and linebacker Matthew Judd outside the Pro Bowl. NFL with 22 excuses through six games.

“We are delighted to add Yannick Nagako to our football team,” Ravens general manager Eric DiCosta said in a statement. “Yanick was someone we knew well from going into the drafting process many years ago. He was an amazing player and a dangerous bass rusher. He made us better. Yanik grew up here. He was the person we welcomed into our building. Finally, we did not finish building our team because we were ours. We continue to pursue ultimate goals. ”

The NFL Network reports that the Vikings will also be without Daniel Hunter for the rest of the season without a defensive end, as the two-time Pro Bowl pick has undergone surgery to clean a hernia disc in his neck. Hunter has not played a game this year since being placed on injury reserves on Sept. 9.

The NFL trading deadline is November 3rd.

Follow Michael Middlehurst-Swarts on Twitter ike MichemsWords.