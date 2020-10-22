BBC’s Martin Bashir ‘seriously ill with Govt-related problems’

Martin Bashir is seriously ill with Govt-related symptoms (Image: Rex)

Acclaimed reporter Martin Bashir is said to be seriously ill with symptoms related to Govt.

This news was confirmed in the Channel 4 documentary tonight Diana: The truth behind the interview is that Princess Diana was interviewed by the infamous 1995 Panarama reporter.

Since then, the BBC has sent their congratulations to the star in a statement Glass.

A spokesman told the Associated Press: ‘We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused Martin’s serious illness.

‘Everyone at the BBC wants a full recovery for him. We ask that his privacy and the respect of his family be respected at this time. ‘

Martin has been quiet on social media recently, with his last post in September paying tribute to the late Sergeant Matt Ratna.

In that tweet, the 57-year-old wrote: ‘These are the best human beings our community can produce – they live exemplary service lives – and they do so for some of us with the level of character and courage that they can always mobilize.

‘Let him rest in peace and ascend in glory. Thank you sir.’

He has not yet publicly observed his health.



It was only last year that the star changed her reporting cap for the microphone while attending the popular X Factor show.

Here he addressed in his Diana interview, where he joked Simon Cowell is more nervous about performing than talking to the Princess of Wales.

‘When we were talking about nerves, you had to get it right. It was the biggest story in the world, do you ever tell yourself, “Saturday night can’t be worse than what I’m going to do”? ” Iman Holmes asked him during an episode this morning.

Martin replied: ‘Not because I think it would be worse than that, because I never conducted that interview in front of anyone other than a camera man, a sound recorder, a producer and material.

Also: Martin Bashir



‘There are going to be more than 400 people in this studio. I remember the lighting tips, the camera movements, I had to make some moves. I don’t know about you Iman, but I can do the bottom half or the top half, but doing both is an issue.

‘Ask my wife, she always complains about it.’

