Orionite meteor shower – when and where to look in Australia

You can find this anywhere in Australia, but the northern parts of the country enjoy the best views.

“It’s very interesting – especially if you leave the city center and see them in the suburbs or country,” said Sarah Reeves Nine.com, supervisor at the Powerhouse Museum and the Sydney Laboratory.

File photo of meteorites across the night sky during last year’s Orionite meteor shower. (Photo by Yuri Smith Toss via Getty Images) (Toss via Getty Images)

“It simply came to our notice then [Thursday morning] On the 22nd, from 4am to 5am, but on the 23rd Friday you will see decent meteor rates. “

Meteors start from a point in the Orion galaxy.

“If you look from Hobart, you should see 13 meteors per hour, but you get 22 from Darwin every hour,” Dr. Reeves said.

“But wherever you live, the best place is in the city center and in areas with clear skies.”

Orionites are fragments of dust and tetritus left behind by the inner solar system on its previous voyages from Comet Haley.

During this time every year as the earth’s debris moves through the clouds, cosmic debris hits our upper atmosphere and burns up like shooting stars on the ground and sometimes like fireballs.

Every year when the Orionite meteorite appears the Earth travels through an area scattered by debris. (NASA)

Seeing a meteorite is a bit of a hit and miss: you have to wait a while, and then many will appear.

And they enter our atmosphere at a speed of 66 km per second.

But they have to wait, a good number of meteorites leave paths that last only a few seconds. Some even break up in spectacular fashion.

Find an open area from the city that will give you a panoramic view of the sky and don’t forget to bring a blanket or chair and clothes for the weather.

