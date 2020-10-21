‘Lost for words’ as Charlotte Crosby continues major renovation of her Houghton mansion

The 30-year-old has been renovating the entire house and now major construction work is underway – and the recent renovation has gone without a word.

Home improvement company, 1st Folding Sliding Doors, has replaced the bay window with three ‘almost frameless’ sliding panels, and two sets of patio doors with large glass panes.

Pictures are shown before and after the major reconstruction of Charlotte Crosby’s Houghton Manor. Images from Cthecrosbymanor Instagram account

Sharing before and after pictures from the first installation day, Crosby, who is famous at the Giordi Shore, revealed the ‘incredible’ difference that the back of the house made.

“There are no words for how it looks on the outside,” Crosby told his fans on his hethecrosbymanor Instagram page.

“It’s incredible, this is the day I have been waiting for two months, I will never, never leave my house again. I’m not even going on vacation because I love being in this house – I do not want to leave it forever!”

Adding sliding doors, end windows and ceiling lighting around the panel is still work to be done.

The picture shows the sliding doors and large panes of glass installed by the 1st folding sliding doors. Images from Cthecrosbymanor Instagram account

Showing work for the second day, Crosby added: “The whole house has been completely remodeled. I have no words, it just captivates the mind. I am very happy. “

How the Houghton House was before work. Images from Cthecrosbymanor Instagram account