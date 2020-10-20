Rush Limbaugh says his lung cancer is ‘going in the wrong direction’

Conservative talk radio presenter Rush Limbaugh said on his show Monday that his lung cancer had worsened and was “going in the wrong direction” despite treatment.
“It’s hard to realize that the days when I didn’t think I was on death row are over,” he said according to his show’s transcript.
The 69-year-old Mr. Limbaugh told his audience that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer for the first time in February and had noticed shortness of breath. He said he will continue to work, except for taking a few days off to determine the treatment plan subject to testing.
But on Monday, he said he wanted to update his listeners about his health and how the disease affects him, saying the ups and downs are like “a roller coaster at times when you can’t get out.”
“Sometimes you can decide, you know, this drug might work, but I hate the way I feel every day. I’m not there yet,” Mr Limbaugh said. “But this is part of it.”
He said he underwent a treatment just two weeks ago, which showed “some progression of the cancer.” Before that, the scan showed “we have stopped growing”. “It’s reduced, it’s manageable.”
He said of the “recent progression” of the disease: “It is not dramatic, but it is a misdirection.”
“The Rush Limbaugh Show“It airs every week from noon to 3 p.m. The show is one of the best rated programs on Premier Radio Networks, a subsidiary of iHeartMedia. It was introduced in 1988 and is popular among grass-roots conservatives.
Mr. Limbaugh has long been one of the most important commentators in the right-wing media industry, embracing its popular speaking points over the past 30 years. Last month he told millions of listeners to ignore any suggestion that wildfires in California and the Pacific Northwest were the cause of climate change.
Mr. Limbaugh was a staunch ally of President Trump, who presented him with the Presidential Medal during his Union State speech in February, a day after he was diagnosed with cancer.
Mr. who presented the award to the radio presenter. Mr. Trump. Limbaugh said, “You are recognized and encouraged by the millions of people a day you speak.” His election as the recipient of the country’s highest civilian honor drew criticism, with some recalling his opposition to the Affordable Care Act and the attack on law student Sandra Fluke, whom he condemned after speaking at a congressional hearing on birth control.
On Oct. 9, while recovering from a corona virus, Mr. Mr. Trump on his radio show. What the host talked about with Limbaugh Fee “The Greatest Virtual Rally in Radio History.” For more than two hours, Mr. Trump aired various grievances, Mr. Limbaugh sought to reassure his audience that the President was the best man for the White House.