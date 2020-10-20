Rush Limbaugh says his lung cancer is ‘going in the wrong direction’

Conservative talk radio presenter Rush Limbaugh said on his show Monday that his lung cancer had worsened and was “going in the wrong direction” despite treatment.

“It’s hard to realize that the days when I didn’t think I was on death row are over,” he said according to his show’s transcript.

The 69-year-old Mr. Limbaugh told his audience that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer for the first time in February and had noticed shortness of breath. He said he will continue to work, except for taking a few days off to determine the treatment plan subject to testing.

But on Monday, he said he wanted to update his listeners about his health and how the disease affects him, saying the ups and downs are like “a roller coaster at times when you can’t get out.”