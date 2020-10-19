SpaceX: Elon Musk says Starship could launch in four years on a trip to Mars

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX, says there is a ‘fight chance’ to launch its first crew to Mars within four years of SpaceX’s starship.

Mr Musk commented on Zoom during the International Mars Society Conference on October 16, 2020.

The Mars Society is a global non-profit organization founded by the United States that works to improve the exploration and migration of the Red Planet.

First announced in 2016, the 160-foot-tall Starship – and the ‘super heavy’ booster that will launch it – will be a reusable rocket system for deep space travel.

This year, SpaceX has introduced two starship prototypes – known as the SN5 and SN6 – on test flights at an altitude of 500 feet above the launch site in Boca Chicas, Texas.

Later design – SN8 – is believed to reach a height of 12 miles above the Earth’s surface in the future, Space.com Announced.

Scroll down to the video

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX, says there is a ‘fight chance’ to launch its first crew to Mars within four years of SpaceX’s starship. Picture, a starship prototype

Mr. Musk commented on Zoom during the International Mars Society Conference on October 16, 2020. Mars is a global non-profit organization founded by the United States that works to improve the exploration and migration of the Red Planet. Image, artist’s idea of ​​SpaceX starship starting from a Mars settlement

“I think we have a fighting opportunity to create a Mars exchange window,” Mr Musk said in an interview with Robert Zubrin, founder of the Mars Society.

The so-called ‘transfer window’ represents the best opportunity to start a journey from Earth to Mars, in terms of aligning the planets in their orbits.

Windows only appear every 26 months. Finally in July this year – the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates all began exploration of Mars.

The next launch window will come in 2022 – Kasturi had his eyes on it in 2024.

If not for the basic dynamics of the solar system that would make these windows the most viable option for launches, Mr Musk would have tried earlier, he said.

‘[SpaceX] It may have sent or tried to send something to Mars in three years, ‘said the CEO of Technology.

‘But the window is four years away because they are in different parts of the solar system.’

First announced in 2016, the 160-foot-tall Starship – and the ‘super heavy’ booster that will launch it – will be a reusable rocket system for deep space travel. Image: Graphic illustrating how Starship travels to Mars, carrying people and cargo

“I think we have a fighting opportunity to create a Mars exchange window,” Mr Musk said in an interview with Robert Zubrin, founder of the Mars Society. The so-called ‘transfer window’ represents the best opportunity to start a journey from Earth to Mars, in terms of aligning the planets in their orbits. Picture, seen by Mars Viking Orbit

‘SpaceX is taking on the biggest single challenging mode of transportation. There are all kinds of other systems that are needed, ‘said Dr. Jubrin.

‘My personal hope is that before we leave this year we are going to see Starship in the stratosphere, and if Elon is right, reach orbit next year or so.’

‘It will change people’s minds about what is possible,’ he continued.

‘Then, you know, NASA has to get funding […] – or entrepreneurs come forward to develop – the remaining pieces of the puzzle. ‘

If not for the basic dynamics of the solar system that would make these windows the most viable option for launches, Mr Musk would have tried before Mars, he said. ‘[SpaceX] It could have sent or tried to send something to Mars in three years, ‘said the technology CEO. ‘But the window is four years away because they are in different parts of the solar system.’ In the film, an artist’s thoughts on Starship descend towards the red planet

If SpaceX reaches this ambitious goal, the company will make the first steps to Mars in the same year that NASA’s astronauts return to the moon.

The company was one of three selected by the US space agency to provide moon landers for the mission, codenamed Artemis.

In 2023, Mr Musk has announced his goal to take wealthy astronauts on a voyage around the moon in Starship.