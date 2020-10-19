Home Technology SpaceX: Elon Musk says Starship could launch in four years on a trip to Mars

SpaceX: Elon Musk says Starship could launch in four years on a trip to Mars

Oct 19, 2020 0 Comments

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX, says there is a ‘fight chance’ to launch its first crew to Mars within four years of SpaceX’s starship.

Mr Musk commented on Zoom during the International Mars Society Conference on October 16, 2020.

The Mars Society is a global non-profit organization founded by the United States that works to improve the exploration and migration of the Red Planet.

First announced in 2016, the 160-foot-tall Starship – and the ‘super heavy’ booster that will launch it – will be a reusable rocket system for deep space travel.

This year, SpaceX has introduced two starship prototypes – known as the SN5 and SN6 – on test flights at an altitude of 500 feet above the launch site in Boca Chicas, Texas.

Later design – SN8 – is believed to reach a height of 12 miles above the Earth’s surface in the future, Space.com Announced.

Scroll down to the video

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX, says there is a ‘fight chance’ to launch its first crew to Mars within four years of SpaceX’s starship. Picture, a starship prototype

Mr. Musk commented on Zoom during the International Mars Society Conference on October 16, 2020. Mars is a global non-profit organization founded by the United States that works to improve the exploration and migration of the Red Planet. Image, artist's idea of ​​SpaceX starship starting from a Mars settlement

Mr. Musk commented on Zoom during the International Mars Society Conference on October 16, 2020. Mars is a global non-profit organization founded by the United States that works to improve the exploration and migration of the Red Planet. Image, artist’s idea of ​​SpaceX starship starting from a Mars settlement

“I think we have a fighting opportunity to create a Mars exchange window,” Mr Musk said in an interview with Robert Zubrin, founder of the Mars Society.

READ  Are you a fan of stranger things? This special edition Polaroid instant camera is now 25% discounted

The so-called ‘transfer window’ represents the best opportunity to start a journey from Earth to Mars, in terms of aligning the planets in their orbits.

Windows only appear every 26 months. Finally in July this year – the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates all began exploration of Mars.

The next launch window will come in 2022 – Kasturi had his eyes on it in 2024.

If not for the basic dynamics of the solar system that would make these windows the most viable option for launches, Mr Musk would have tried earlier, he said.

‘[SpaceX] It may have sent or tried to send something to Mars in three years, ‘said the CEO of Technology.

‘But the window is four years away because they are in different parts of the solar system.’

First announced in 2016, the 160-foot-tall Starship - and the ‘super heavy’ booster that will launch it - will be a reusable rocket system for deep space travel. Image: Graphic illustrating how Starship travels to Mars, carrying people and cargo

First announced in 2016, the 160-foot-tall Starship – and the ‘super heavy’ booster that will launch it – will be a reusable rocket system for deep space travel. Image: Graphic illustrating how Starship travels to Mars, carrying people and cargo

“I think we have a fighting opportunity to create a Mars exchange window,” Mr Musk said in an interview with Robert Zubrin, founder of the Mars Society. The so-called ‘transfer window’ represents the best opportunity to start a journey from Earth to Mars, in terms of aligning the planets in their orbits. Picture, seen by Mars Viking Orbit

‘SpaceX is taking on the biggest single challenging mode of transportation. There are all kinds of other systems that are needed, ‘said Dr. Jubrin.

READ  The study says the corona virus can survive in human skin for up to nine hours

‘My personal hope is that before we leave this year we are going to see Starship in the stratosphere, and if Elon is right, reach orbit next year or so.’

‘It will change people’s minds about what is possible,’ he continued.

‘Then, you know, NASA has to get funding […] – or entrepreneurs come forward to develop – the remaining pieces of the puzzle. ‘

If not for the basic dynamics of the solar system that would make these windows the most viable option for launches, Mr Musk would have tried before Mars, he said. '[SpaceX] It may have sent or tried to send something to Mars in three years, 'said the CEO of Technology. 'But the window is four years away because they are in different parts of the solar system.' In the film, an artist's thoughts on Starship descend towards the red planet

If not for the basic dynamics of the solar system that would make these windows the most viable option for launches, Mr Musk would have tried before Mars, he said. ‘[SpaceX] It could have sent or tried to send something to Mars in three years, ‘said the technology CEO. ‘But the window is four years away because they are in different parts of the solar system.’ In the film, an artist’s thoughts on Starship descend towards the red planet

If SpaceX reaches this ambitious goal, the company will make the first steps to Mars in the same year that NASA’s astronauts return to the moon.

The company was one of three selected by the US space agency to provide moon landers for the mission, codenamed Artemis.

In 2023, Mr Musk has announced his goal to take wealthy astronauts on a voyage around the moon in Starship.

Why is Spacex reusing rockets and other parts?

SpaceX seeks to reuse rockets, payload ferries, boosters and other components in an effort to reduce the cost of each rocket mission.

The total cost of one of its Falcon 9 launches is estimated to reach 44 million (m 61m), while each of its larger Falcon heavy aircraft will cost 65 million (m 90m).

READ  How to get 7 absolutely free online games for your Nintendo Change this weekend – BGR

The space agency re-used first- and second-level rocket boosters, except for one of the previously flown Dragon capsules.

The Dragon spacecraft is being used as the final leg of the SpaceX missions to re-launch the International Space Station.

In an incredible feat, the side boosters of the Falcon Heavy landed smoothly on Earth in two separate launch pads in about 8 minutes.

Announcers say 'Falcons have landed', people cheering and shouting loudly in the background

In an incredible feat, the Falcon Heavy’s reusable side boosters landed smoothly on Earth in two separate launch pads in about 8 minutes.

SpaceX is currently testing a system to recover the justifications of its Falcon 9 rockets.

Pilot fairings are glam shell-like nose cone parts that protect handicrafts.

SpaceX reclaimed a payload for the first time in 2017.

During its first Balkan heavy launch in February 2018, the company landed the side boosters of both companies simultaneously on separate launch pads.

You May Also Like

Jackbox Party Pack 7 Review: More Exclusive Shindik

Jackbox Party Pack 7 Review: More Exclusive Shindik

Elon Musk says SpaceX could launch its first starship journey to Mars in the next 4 years

Elon Musk says SpaceX could launch its first starship journey to Mars in the next 4 years

Touch and navigate: US spacecraft model asteroid for return | Fox 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

Touch and navigate: US spacecraft model asteroid for return | Fox 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

SpaceX successfully launches Starling on Sunday, another liftoff scheduled for this week

SpaceX successfully launches Starling on Sunday, another liftoff scheduled for this week

What is that song? Hum or whistle, Google can tell you

What is that song? Hum or whistle, Google can tell you

The latest update of Elder Scrolls 6 may not be what some fans wanted to hear

The latest update of Elder Scrolls 6 may not be what some fans wanted to hear

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *