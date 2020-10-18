Home Economy Update Southeast Live as police rush to a man standing on the wall of a railway bridge in Killingham

Oct 18, 2020 0 Comments
Police are at the scene of an incident Killingham A person stands on the wall of a railway bridge.

Southeast Services told passengers that trains in the area would be delayed until 9 a.m. today (October 18).

People waiting for related trains are told to listen to announcements on the platform and check travel plans.

Southeast said: “Trains through that area may be delayed because someone is standing on the wall of the road over the railway bridge outside Killingham station.

“Please listen to station announcements and check travel plans for the latest information.

“Due to the prevailing situation, trains have to be stopped in the area. Police are handling the situation, but trains cannot run at present.

“Buses are seen operating on this track, but no trains are currently running through Gillingham, while the ongoing incident is being resolved.”

