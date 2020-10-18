UFC Fight Island 6 results: Jessica Andrade tortures Caitlin Sukhoi with body shots

Jessica Andrade and Caitlin Sookagian UFC Fight Island 6 tonight (Saturday, Oct) from inside the Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Sukakian opened the match looking to establish his leading hand. The collision at the Android Clinic drove his opponent into the fence. Suu Kyi defended the double underhooks, but was somehow removed. Sukakyan climbed his guard high and was slandered for her efforts. Sookian tried for a submission again, this time she was able to get her legs back. Back at the clinic, the two women got down on their knees. A low kick from Android triggered his opponent! Andrade pushed his opponent back into the fence, but Sukakian landed a good elbow. The intercepting knee hit for Sukagiyan. Andrade landed a good low kick, but she won with a cross-sucking knee. Andrade crashed forward with a combo and landed in the slam single leg downgrade. Sukagiyan immediately returned to her feet. Andrade tore a hook into her body so that her enemy screamed in pain and grabbed her midsection. Andrade went forward and touched his stomach again, sending his opponent to the mat for the first round stop.

Wow! Andrade is an immediate competitor at 125 pounds because his power and wrestling have been carried to this new weight class. It may seem strange, but maybe he is next in line to Valentina Shevneko?

Conclusion: Jessica Andrade defeated Caitlin Sookie by a first round knockout

