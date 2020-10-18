Chicago has been named America’s ‘Best City’ for the sixth year in a row

Orkin, an Atlanta-based pest control service, ranks U.S. cities by the number of new rodent treatments each year from September 1 to August 31. The result is a list of 50 cities, with most locations changing each time the list is updated. However, Chicago is still number one.

Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Detroit, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Denver and Minneapolis top the Arkin list.

How the epidemic has increased the rat population

According to Orkin, statewide orders for home stays and close businesses do not affect the human population.

One of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The whole section On its website dedicated to rodent control.

“Community-wide closures have led to a decline in food availability for rodents, especially in densely populated commercial areas,” the website said. “Some jurisdictions have reported an increase in rodent activity as rodents search for new food sources.”

Orkin warns that rat activity will “continue to increase” as rodents begin to search for warmer shelters as the months go by.