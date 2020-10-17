Coles delivery driver sends heartfelt message on Melbourne shopper’s receipt

A Melbourne woman opened her Coles home delivery package and received a pleasant surprise.

The delivery driver had a heart-wrenching note in his groceries.

This was in response to his own kind of message he had left in the delivery instructions.

“When I expect a delivery … I always write a sign to say thank you and wish them some words like good health so they know they are appreciated,” the shopkeeper said in a Facebook post.

“It simply came to our notice then. I found a beautiful note written at the bottom of my invoice. ”

In response to his greeting, the driver sent his own message.

The woman posted a photo of the handwritten note throughout the delivery receipt.

“Thanks for the kind words,” the driver wrote.

“Be safe and well. Mall, Coles Driver. ”

Melbournees have been pushed to their limits because it was one of the longest locks in the world, and according to the woman, kindness is a welcome change.

“It really lifted my spirits more than I say,” the client continued in his social media post.

A Coles spokesman told shoppers to please take note of the news in their own distributions.

This is the second time in the last few weeks that one of these references has published national news.

“We know that at this time Coles is choosing a large number of customers to shop online and our Customer Service Agents (CSAs) are busy delivering groceries across Australia,” the spokesman said.

“We would love to hear positive feedback from our customers when they have a good experience, and we will continue to follow and congratulate this CSA on their thoughtful delivery!”