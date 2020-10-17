Bob Dylan and George Clooney work together on the John Grisham adaptation

George Clooney and Bob Dylan Together they are set to work on a new film adaptation.

The pair will transform John Grisham’s acclaimed baseball themed book Calico Joe In the upcoming movie.

Clooney and his Smokehouse Pictures partner have partnered with Grand Heslow Dylan’s Gray Water Park Productions on the new project. Calico Joe The story of a father and son set against the backdrop of Major League Baseball in the United States.

“John has written a beautiful story and the opportunity to collaborate with Bob to bring it to the screen is fantastic,” Clooney and Heslow said in a statement about the new project.

Dylan added: “George and Grant see what I see in this book – it’s a powerful story, both young and old. People from all walks of life can relate to this. ”

ZQ Entertainment and Peter Jacqueline’s New Development Fund are set to fund the development of the film’s script, set up by producer Ara Cassisian.

The couple said: “In this climate, we feel this is the perfect moment to focus on development with the best storytellers, in an ever-growing distribution landscape and in a variety of ways to reach an audience.

“The talent of the relevant talents and the quality of John Grisham’s wonderful book is the right kind of content we want to create and produce. Smokehouse’s track record speaks for itself. We look forward to working with them and the famous Bob Dylan to bring this story to life.”

Bob Dylan released his new album ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ in June N.M.E. In a five-star review it is still called “his greatest poetry statement.” The album peaked at number two on the U.S. Billboard charts, making Dylan the only artist to receive the top 40 albums in the United States every decade since the 1960s.