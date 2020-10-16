Trump warns of setback if EU imposes $ 4 billion tariff after WTO ruling

Getty

President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that the United States would “strike harder” if the EU imposed about $ 4 billion in tariffs on U.S. goods.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled on Tuesday that the EU has the right to impose tariffs on about $ 4 billion worth of US goods.

The decision by the World Trade Organization is part of a 16-year-old dispute over subsidies Boeing.

The EU has said it will not impose further tariffs this week because it wants to negotiate with the United States.

“If they strike again, we will strike harder than they do. They do not want to do anything, I can tell you that,” Trump said. Reporters Ahead of further campaign rallies before boarding the Marine One helicopter.

The decision by the World Trade Organization on Tuesday was part of a nearly 16-year-long trade dispute. The European Union has long demanded government subsidies for American aircraft manufacturers Boeing Unfair.

This week the World Trade Organization allows the EU to respond to the charges imposed by Washington following a similar ruling last October, under which the United States won the right tariffs .5 7.5 billion EU goods, This affected aircraft parts and luxury goods based on the European Government’s objections to the rival space team Airbus.

Trade tensions between the EU and the United States have worsened over the past few years, to some extent Airbus and Boeing are the two largest aircraft manufacturers in the world, Another accused of unfairly receiving billions of dollars in government subsidies.

The WTO ruling on Tuesday does not mean that the EU will definitely move forward with tariffs. Bernd Lange, EU chairman of the Committee on International Trade, wants a negotiated settlement on civil aviation financial assistance later this week.

But he warned that in the absence of “constructive” US involvement after the elections, the EU would move ahead with tariffs.