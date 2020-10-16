Early humans were wiped out by climate change, the study says

Climate change has devastated early humans, a study has found, warning scientists that global warming will have a greater impact than previously thought.

Relatives of Homo sapiens failed to adapt to the cold thousands of years ago, a new paper argues, and they could become extinct if the temperature drops below the level they used to be.

The reasons for the disappearance of many species that leave only Homo sapiens to survive have been a point of contention among scientists, who believe that the Earth’s changing climate plays a role in the competition between living things.

But a new study Published in One Earth Magazine The failure to adapt to a changing climate is said to be the main reason for the loss of three species because they could not cope with the cold conditions.

Shortly before their disappearance, Homo erectus, Homo hydelpergensis and Homo neanderthalanses, commonly known as Neanderthals, all experienced sudden changes in their environment.

The team used climate modeling technology to follow climate change five million years ago and compare it to fossil record, finding that all three conditions were very difficult for them to survive during the last known period.

Climate change is the “most likely candidate” for the loss of the first two, and that too Along with the competition of the Homo sapiens to destroy Neanderthals, Paper finished.

Homo erectus, believed to be the hottest and most humid climate in Southeast Asia, became extinct at the beginning of the last glacial period, extending from 115,000 to 11,700 years ago and is now colder than Earth.

The study said it would have been the coldest season the species has ever experienced.

The Neanderthals, who later died during the same period, first disappeared from the northeastern latitudes, adding evidence to the theory that they struggled with the cold climate.

Previously considered to be the ancestor of modern humans and Neanderthals, Homo heidelbergensis died when they experienced similar struggles in the unused cold climate.

Leading author of the University of Naples Federico II in Naples, Italy is Pascual Roy, Neanderthals They died despite the use of clothing, fire and tools.