Check out: Olympic boxer Yumir begins training with Marshall Roche

Yumir Martial with Hall of Fame coach Freddie Roach.

Yumir Martial joins renowned boxing coach Freddie Roach as he heads to the Olympics to begin training at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles.

Roche toured the marshal around the facility and then took the Philippine middleweight to the gym downstairs for a workout.

“We did four rounds of mittens, followed by work on the heavy bag and the speed bag,” Roche said in an article. Boxing scene.

“Yumir has a lot of energy and talent, but we have a lot of work to do. It’s an extraordinary situation, we know that we will be getting ready for the Olympics after he turns professional in a fighter’s professional introduction. I hope we can be the first person to bring the world title and Olympic gold to the Philippines. Very special. “

Roche said meeting Martial brought him back to the time when he first met his favorite student, Manny Pacquiao.

“When Yumir entered the gym upstairs through the door, until 2001 when Manny first walked through the same door, he was looking for someone to mit with him,” he said.

“Yummer and I had a great time. I told him the story of how Manny and I met, showed him the original ring we trained for many fights, the dressing room Manny used in the original area of ​​the gym, and a good talk about what we expected from each other.”

Martial said training under Roche was a dream come true.

“When Freddie gave me a tour of the original part of the Wild Card and told me stories about training with Manny, I felt like I was following in Manny’s footsteps,” he said.

“Working with Freddie was a great learning experience and I can not wait to return to our next session.”

He stabbed for a ticket to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in March by winning all four of his matches at the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers in Amman, Jordan.

Last December, he won gold at the 30th Southeast Asian Games and a silver medal at last year’s World Boxing Championships.