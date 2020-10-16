2021 Hyundai i30 Hatch Price and Specifications: More protection for more money

The facelifted Hyundai hatchback has been officially announced, which comes with a lot of security and technology.

, 4 23,420- $ 36,220 and road costs The 2021 Hyundai i30 hatchback Has been announced, providing increased security for buyers with an updated look. But Hyundai did not offer the new security technology, and the price of the entry-level i30 (no badge) – formerly known as the i30 Go – has increased from 80 to 2980. Hyundai i30 hatch launches now Before road costs, 4 23,420 For that 120kW / 203Nm 2.0-liter non-turbo four-cylinder engine With a manual transmission. Adds $ 2000 to the automatic price.

The mid-range active and premium Elite models are offered only with an automatic transmission and a 2.0-liter engine, priced at 9 26,920 and road costs and, respectively, 30,220 and road costs. As revealed earlier this week, Hyundai has dropped the diesel engine from the range. Those who prefer the Sportier Drive can go up to the I30N line, which is opted for with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is rated at 150 kW and 265 Nm of torque. Video: 2021 Hyundai i30 Sedan My Line Revealed and Walking Tour

Alas, my line buyers will not be considered for the new exterior look – Revealed in my line format in February – Due to a resource issue. For now, our Korean-made cars do not offer my line specification in the new design, but at least we get the updated interior. Before the road costs for the I30N line manual, the 4 starts at 29,420, while before the road costs for the I30N line premium with the seven-speed auto, it is 36,220. All variants of the 2021i 30 range are now equipped with Hyundai's SmartSense security package, which includes collision-avoidance assistance, drive focus alert, LAN Keeping Assist and LAN following assistance. All models fitted with the automatic transmission get smart travel control with stop and go, which is designed to help with traffic jams and more traffic.

2021 Hyundai i30 Elite receives blind spot collision warning, rear cross traffic collision warning and safe exit warning. The i30, i30 Active and i30n line are all equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability with an 8.0-inch infotainment screen, as well as Bluetooth and USB input for phone calls and music streaming. The i30 Elite and i30N Line premium buyers are being upgraded to a 10.25-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital radio and split-screen functionality. The system allows the option of a rear camera while driving. Also: 2021 Hyundai i30 N Revealed: High Power, 8-Speed ​​Auto and ‘Push-to-Pass’ Mode

The standard for the full i30 line sits in front of a new 7.0-inch display driver, providing information from the digital speedometer, drive mode (automatics), as well as travel system and safety alerts. Electronic parking brake, rear passenger air vents, alloy wheels and leather steering and gear knob are standard in the range. On top of the base model, the i30 Active gets 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome exterior highlights, automatic electric windows and a leather-designated interior. Both the i30 Elite and i30N Line enjoy dual-zone climate control, auto wipers, wireless charging, keyless entry and start and infinity premium stereo, but my line also includes LED headlights and taillights on the sporty exterior.

In addition, the i30N Line gets premium front parking sensors, heated and ventilated front seats (with electric drivers), leather interior and sunroof. All 2021 Hyundai i30 hatchback models come with a five-year / unlimited kilometer warranty and 12 months of acclaimed roadside assistance. 2021 Hyundai i30 Hatch Australian Price i30 Guide -, 4 23,420

i30 car -, 4 25,420

i30 Active Auto -, 9 26,920

i30 Elite Auto – $ 30,220

i30 N Line Guide -, 4 29,420

i30 N Line Auto – $ 31,420

i30 N Line Premium Guide – $ 34,220

i30 N Line Premium Auto – $ 36,220 Note: All prices exclude road costs. Click on any photo to access the full gallery.

