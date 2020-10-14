Before coming to Andorra and Albania next month, Eddie Puthroyd’s party welcomes Turkey to the group’s first home appliances of 2020, the first of three relationships to take place at Molineux.

England’s youth are top of the third group, having won six of their last seven matches, four points ahead of Austria’s closest challenges, with the highest goal difference.

However, last Wednesday, England were surprisingly held back by Andorra in the last minute as they equalized 3-3 in their attempts – for the first time Boothroy’s men dropped points.

The Young Lions beat Turkey 3-2 in Gokhale last September, where England under-21 joint record holder Eddie Neketia scored twice, and if they now complete a double, England can book a flight to Hungary or Slovenia next summer.

When, where

Tuesday, 7.30pm at Molinex.

Notified, Edinketia9! 👌 See how #YoungLions Preparing for the first home game of the year: – UK (UK) October 12, 2020

Watch

Although the competition will be held behind closed doors, supporters of the UK and Wolves can follow the action from home and live in BD Sport 1 and BD Sport Ultimate.

Last line-up

Team: Ramstale (Chef UTD), Aarons (Norwich), R Williams (Liverpool), Banso (Dijon), P Williams (Man UTD), Devila (Brentford), Davis (Everton), McNeill (Burnley), Jones (Liverpool) Is (Crystal Palace), Surridge (Bournemouth).

Subs: Bursick (Doncaster), Godfrey (Everton), Cuhi (Swansea), Justin (Leicester), Bellingham (Dortmund), Sezeknon (Hoffenheim), Skip (Norwich), Necadia (Arsenal),

Euro 2021 registration

06/09/19 | Turkey (A) | V 3-2

09/09/19 | Kosovo (H) | W 2-0

15/10/19 | Austria (H) | W 5-1

15/11/19 | Albania (A) | At 3-0

04/09/20 | Kosovo (A) | W 6-0

08/09/20 | Austria (A) | W 2-0

07/19/20 | Andorra (A) | D3-3