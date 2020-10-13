Mars in opposition is shining even brighter in the night sky tonight

Tuesday marks the start of protests today, Oct. 13, for an early Halloween treat for Skywatchers.

During the protest, Tuesday , The earth and the sun form a straight line, located in the middle of the earth. As a result, the Red Planet appears larger, brighter, and redder than usual – and will not return to Earth until 2035. According to Sky & Telescope report .

When viewed through a telescope Mars would be at its maximum apparent size, the Red Planet actually created it Close approach Last week, on Oct. 6, the two planets were separated by just 38.6 million miles (62 million kilometers).

Mars orbits the Sun at a greater distance than Earth and takes about 26 months to complete an orbit around the Sun. Due to these different orbital speeds, Tuesday protests Occurs more than every two years.

As for this year’s Mars Resistance, viewers in the Northern Hemisphere will have an exceptional view of the Red Planet, which is located higher north and in the sky than during the 2018 event, Sky & Telescope reported.

“In fact, Mars will not be relatively close and well positioned again to northern observers until it reaches opposition in 2052. Protest this year Gary Seronic, consulting editor of Sky & Telescope magazine, said in the statement.

For most of October, the Red Planet will appear brighter than any other object in its vicinity. Mars rises in the east when the sun sets, and peaks in the night sky at midnight when it is above the southern horizon. Mars is easy to spot thanks to its red color Visible to the naked eye During the resistance, Skywatchers would like to see a high-quality telescope with its famous surface features in more detail.

Before the planet begins to gradually fade, the resistance will continue to rise in the weeks following and in the following weeks. Then, by the end of November, Mars will be only a quarter as bright as it is tonight – or slightly Dizzy than Sirius According to Sky & Telescope, the brightest star in the night sky.

On August 3, Mars was called the “Perihelic Resistance.” Perihelion Indicates when Mars is closest to the Sun in its orbit. So, when Mars is so close to the Sun, it will be even closer to Earth during resistance. Since August, the Red Planet has been slowly moving away from the Sun.

