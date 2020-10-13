Expert says Australia will become a “hermit country” if it does not accept the dangers of COVID-19

Commerce Minister Simon Birmingham said last weekend Travel to Europe or the United States Without a vaccine it would not be possible in 2021. However, Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged that talks were underway to open trips to other low-risk countries in the Asia-Pacific region, starting in New Zealand. Isolated travel bubbles with countries such as Japan, Singapore and South Korea will begin in 2021. “Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, New Zealand and most of the Pacific should be considered in the discussions,” he said. “There is less social exchange in those countries at the moment. What does it mean to be isolated, maybe you can do it at home?” he said. “I think we’ve still in this bond for two to three years, until we get a 90 percent effective AA vaccine.”

The epidemiologist said that setting different rules for different countries – as opposed to the current blanket isolation requirement for all travelers from abroad – was prudent and essential to open travel bubbles. Masked people on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the shopping arcade in the Asakusa District in Tokyo. debt:Kyoto News New South Wales, ACT and the Northern Territory will reopen their borders to the New Zealanders on Friday 16 October. Earlier this month, Singapore opened its borders to travelers from Australia and Vietnam, who can now enter Singapore for up to seven days without resorting to home isolation. Upon arrival in Singapore, the Australians will take approximately 48 hours for immediate COVID testing and isolation, with test results expected to return. These arrangements already exist for New Zealand and Brunei, which have similar exchange rates.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Japanese embassy thanked Morrison for flagging Japan in future travel bubble arrangements and said the country had begun allowing business travelers to come to Japan, despite the 14-day isolation period. “Since many Japanese businessmen want to enter Australia, we hope they will be allowed to come to Australia in the future,” the spokesman said. “It may be too early to comment in detail on how to resume time and short-term business travel without being isolated at this point.” Japan has detected 89,652 cases of corona virus and reported 278 new cases on Monday. This is a seven day average case number of about 500 cases. Singapore’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the two – way travel bubble, citing a recent meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers, Marius Payne and Vivian Balakrishnan, in which he asked, “How can the two countries open borders?” Safe and gradual “.

A total of 57,880 cases were reported in Singapore, compared to just four on Monday. Negotiations between Australia and South Korea have begun, but they are not progressing. The South Korean embassy denied the allegations. There have been 24,805 cases reported in the country and 102 new infections reported in three digits for the first time in a week.