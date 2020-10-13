Are you a fan of stranger things? This special edition Polaroid instant camera is now 25% discounted

If you are a fan of Netflix Smash Stranger stuff, a new tailor’s Prime Day deal has come to you at Amazon’s big sale event – 25% off on the best special edition version of Polaroid’s One Step 2 Instant Camera.

The retro science fiction horror show is packed with famous nostalgic touches, and Polaroid’s instant camera is no different – the signatures on these OneStep 2 shows are painted in red and blue, and its logos and text are printed upside down to allow for an alternative dimension to the show.

The 25% discount on Prime Day brings the price of the OneStep 2 Stranger Things Edition to a very attractive 89.99, making it sure for anyone who is a fan of strangers in their life in the Christmas gift area. (Not in the UK? Scroll to the best deals in your region.)

Polaroid OneStep 2 Stranger Things Version: 109 On Amazon. 89.99

Do you know the big fan of Netflix Smash Stranger Things? This special edition of Polaroid Instant Camera might be the perfect gift, especially with a 25% discount on Prime Day. OneStep 2, one of the most fun instant cameras around, is compatible with the classic i-Type image of Polaroid, which is also available in a special Stranger Things version. Knowing the alternative dimensions of the TV show, even the branding of the camera is upside down.See contract

The OneStep 2 comes with simple features like a self-timer function and a USB-rechargeable 1,100 mAh battery that lasts for 60 days.

It is compatible with Polaroid’s i-Type Image, and also features a special Stranger Things edition set that reveals your photos in unique designs inspired by the TV show.

More camera deals

Looking for more camera deals? When offers are available in your region, you can find all the lowest prices from the internet here.

Today’s best digital cameras deals Panasonic Lumix DC-G100 EP-K … Fujifilm X-T200 Digital … Fujifilm X-D4 Mirrorless … Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera … Canon IXUS 185 Digital Camera … Panasonic Lumix TMC-GX80 / GX85 … Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV … Panasonic Lumix DC-S5 Compact … Sony A7S III Digital Camera … Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 …

During the prime day sales period Docrador has been around all the best deals and we have all of them Best Prime Day Deals In the easy navigation article to help you find the bargain you are looking for.