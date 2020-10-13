Home Technology Are you a fan of stranger things? This special edition Polaroid instant camera is now 25% discounted

Oct 13, 2020 0 Comments
If you are a fan of Netflix Smash Stranger stuff, a new tailor’s Prime Day deal has come to you at Amazon’s big sale event – 25% off on the best special edition version of Polaroid’s One Step 2 Instant Camera.

The retro science fiction horror show is packed with famous nostalgic touches, and Polaroid’s instant camera is no different – the signatures on these OneStep 2 shows are painted in red and blue, and its logos and text are printed upside down to allow for an alternative dimension to the show.

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

