Amazon Australia’s ‘Prime Day’ live as retailers change about online shopping boom

Online shopping Amazon Australia’s two-day “Prime Day” flash sale is now live, taking advantage of the growth of online shopping.

Starting this morning, Amazon’s Prime Day sale will run until 11.59pm tomorrow, October 14th.

To access limited time deals, customers need to sign up for Amazon’s Prime plan at a cost of 99 6.99 per month – but using the site’s 30 day free trial can be a sensible workplace.

Amazon’s Prime Day runs until 11.59pm on October 14th. (Amazon.com.au)

Among the deals on the offer are 40-inch DCL TVs 4 424, Nokia smartphones 4 244, Kindle e-readers $ 149 and Nike Shoes 32 20.32.

One aspect of this year’s sale will attract the attention of Australian small businesses, which are struggling to shake off the fall caused by COVID-19, pushfires and drought.

Amazon Australia’s Country Manager Matt Furlong said he hopes the flash sale will introduce Australians to brands they have not discovered.

Some deals on the offer include Apple 185 Apple Airports. (Amazon.com.au)

“Prime Day is now live, bringing huge savings in a large range of products for Australian Prime members,” Mr Furlong said.

“We are pleased to offer discounts to big name brands and are proud to place small Aussie businesses front and center through our ‘Shop Local’ store at one of our busiest shopping events and beyond.”

Amazon takes pride in publishing small Aussie business. (Amazon.com.au)

Key deals are available on Amazon Australia Prime Day:

Select 36% off RRP on select Bose Soundbar 700.

Select Get 30% off on selected Lenovo laptops.

Select 24% off selected Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

Members Prime members can get the selected Nintendo Switch Console (Neon Blue / Red) and select Nintendo Minecraft Game 9 409. The current Nintendo Switch console is priced at $ 8,448 and the Minecraft Game is $ 34, so the total savings is $ 74.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console Black for $ 399 (only sold by Amazon AU). Save 28% on RRP price, limited stock available.

Child, Beauty, Health and Personal Care

Pay Ugg Huckis $ 40 a month for delivery and save an additional 15 percent on scheduled deliveries through subscriptions and savings. Discounts are used at the price displayed.

Save up to 25% on selected Philips Avent. Discounts are used at the price displayed.

Blue’s Corona virus mental health support service is a free 24/7 service for all Australians. Visit the site here Or call 1800512348

Sign up for Corona virus message alerts and livestreams directly to your smartphone 9 New application And set notifications App Store Or Google Games.