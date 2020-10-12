Home Top News The wife of the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania called the grocery store racist

The wife of the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania called the grocery store racist

Oct 12, 2020 0 Comments
The wife of the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania called the grocery store racist

The wife of the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania said she was the subject of a racist verbal attack at a grocery store Sunday.

Gisele Barreto Fetterman, wife of Democratic Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman, said the incident happened when she went to buy some kiwis near her home outside Pittsburgh.

“I ran to the local grocery store, met this woman and verbally assaulted her, repeatedly telling her I was not here,” he wrote. On Twitter.

Fitterman is a Brazilian immigrant who has not been documented before. In a short video he released of part of the incident, you can see an unidentified woman pulling off her mask in a parking lot and calling Fetterman my-word. Fitterman recorded the moment he was inside his car, but said the attack began inside the store after the woman identified herself.

“She said, ‘There’s that word that Fitterman is married to. You’ re not here. No one wants you here. You ‘re not here,’ ‘Fitterman said. Washington Post. “She was so comfortable and brave to do it in my face with the audience … it was so scary.”

“It was a long time to really live in the shadows and to be so afraid of every fear of knocking on the door,” he said of his time as an undocumented immigrant. “Because I’m in a place where I can be thankful enough to vote, I’ll be called to jury duty and finally be able to belong to this country I love so much – and then I feel these moments are unpleasant and scary again.”

READ  NSW documents 10 new coronavirus conditions as Sydney CBD COVID-19 cluster grows

On Twitter, Fitterman, whose husband was elected in 2018, said the incident was an example of a split in her state and across the country.

“This behavior and this hatred is taught. If you know her, if she is your neighbor or relative, please teach her love, ”he wrote.

Pennsylvania sen. Bob Casey tweeted his support for Fitterman, Sunday Writing Evening, “Teaching our children kindness, acceptance and inclusion is condemning hatred whenever and wherever we see it.”

I am Keslan

Ben Keslan is a reporter for NBC News.

You May Also Like

Akinci, Ankara-backed Tartar enters Turkish Cypriot race - Newspaper

Akinci, Ankara-backed Tartar enters Turkish Cypriot race – Newspaper

LeBron James shares the post-championship fest with mom

LeBron James shares the post-championship fest with mom

With a brutal schedule, the 49ers' trumpet loss threatens the season - San Francisco 49ers Blog

With a brutal schedule, the 49ers’ trumpet loss threatens the season – San Francisco 49ers Blog

England manager Gareth Southgate during his side's 2-1 win in the Nations League over Belgium

England 2-1 Belgium: How Gareth Southgate’s half-time tactical changes came back | Football News

Schumacher presented the F1 helmet after the Hamilton record equal victory - the F1

Schumacher presented the F1 helmet after the Hamilton record equal victory – the F1

Fantasy Football Start / Seat Consultation, Week 5: What to do with Melvin Gordon, Philip Lindsay vs. Patriots

Fantasy Football Start / Seat Consultation, Week 5: What to do with Melvin Gordon, Philip Lindsay vs. Patriots

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *