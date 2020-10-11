Live Stream, TV Channel, Kick-Off Time and Team News for the UEFA Nations League

England face their biggest test since the World Cup when they beat Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.

The Three Lions come in the back of a meeting with Wales, in which Jack Graylish won a youth series 3-0.

1 The UK will issue a major statement against Belgium Credit: Getty Images – Getty

But the visiting Red Devils came to this one spot of the Nations League team and the match so far was much more interesting than their hosts.

In the first two matches, England beat Denmark 0-0, Iceland 1-0, while Belgium beat the same opponents 5-1 and 2-0, respectively.

What time does England vs Belgium start?

Which TV channel is in the UK and Belgium, can I broadcast it live?

Live at the UK Vs Belgium Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Defense starts at 4pm – an hour before kick-off at Wembley.

To stream the game live, go to your Sky Go account.

Non-ski sports subscribers can watch the match through TV 9.99 to Now TV Day Pass.

Team News

Big guns like Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marcus Rashford and Eric Dyer are likely to return to the starting line-up after making several changes against Wales.

But it remains to be seen whether the trio of Ben Silwell, Jadon Sancho and Dummy Abraham will soon be trusted after attending a party that violates the six rules – so it is too late to join the team.

As for Belgium, there have been questions about the fitness of Eden Hazard, who has struggled to make time with an ankle injury at Real Madrid this season.

Recent discrepancies

England 7/4

Draw 9/4

Belgium 31/20

* Contradictions coming from Latbrook until Friday, October 9th are correct