Fantasy Football Start / Seat Consultation, Week 5: What to do with Melvin Gordon, Philip Lindsay vs. Patriots

Game Time moved: The Broncos-Patriots game has moved to Sunday, the 6th week of next week Adam Schifter. The league is going to modify the Broncos-Dolphins to accommodate this game.

Sunday AM update: Patriots carry out a new positive test on Sunday morning. They check everyone out and get results on Sunday morning. Adam Schifter Reports The NFL still plans to play the game on Monday, but at this point the game should be questionable. You must bench your Patriots and Broncos, avoiding any news before ET at 1 p.m.

Week 5 competition New England Patriots Vs. Broncos Moved Monday night. What do you do with a running back in Denver? Start them? Sit them down? We are here to tell you.

* The game is canceled depending on the COVID positive test, so keep that in mind

Melvin Gordon Familiar face in a new place. With his use Denver Broncos A run is consistent with a serious offense where he can run frequently. If he gets numbers similar to last week’s game vs. New York Jets, Where he ran 23 times for 107 yards and 2 dds, then he had to start at both season length and TFS. I even expect him to come back Philip Lindsay.

Lindsay Is Bronco’s former # 1 in RB. Returning from a three-week absence, Lindsay should make the quick game easier. He will get Carrie, I expect Garden To command a heavy load that will give his victory last week. He can get some looks in the slot, but is not worthy of a start.

Fantasy Start / Sid Recommendation

Get started Garden, Sit down Lindsay. Gordon should be neatly featured against the defense.