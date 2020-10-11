At Dictok, men are not the only skating superstars

Courtney Attencio rides low on the ground, walking in and out of the long, empty California streets. In one video, he grabs the back of a Toyota Camry and rides behind it. In another, she practices tricks at a local skate park. Every time, Clips of Attencio They are undeniably cool, and they quickly overflow with comments from fans asking for tips on how to get started skating. Attencio did not start skating or his dictoc account to gain fame, but she quickly found communities in both that she did not experience when she was growing up.

“When I was 14, guys would make fun of me for trying to go to a skate park because I was the only girl there,” Attencio said. On the edge. “Having a dictation can show women that you’re not alone. You can still skate. You’m not even listening to those people, which is very important.”

Skate culture has found a new life in Dictok, where interesting tricks, painful sweeps and short videos hanging on a local skateboard have collectively brought in billions of views. The explosion in skateboarding videos once encouraged skaters to re-entertain, and convinced newcomers to try it for the first time – and unlike the male-dominated world that has been the face of skate culture for decades, Dictok’s many stars are women and bizarre folks.

Hashtags like #Girlswhoskate and #skatergirl continue to grow, creating an endless sea of ​​videos starring women and girls. Swipe around and you will find skaters like Brianna King, an incredibly famous creator known for providing tips that newbies can use when getting started. Skateboops, The all-female skateboard team in Scotland, which regularly posts videos of their time skating. But like many creators Attencio, he posts videos of solo rides through his home in suburban Los Angeles or the time he spent hanging out with friends in Skateburg.

“I see more women skateboarding in Dicto than I did growing up,” said Feth Berryman. Skate puts videos to Dicktock, Said On the edge. “I don’t know if there are a lot of women in Dicto in general, or if Dictoc has made skateboarding videos more accessible.”

Thanks to Dictok’s recommendation method, more than 250,000 people Acadia in the Atlantic Ocean, a video of Perryman skating on a bare road in Maine spreads miles behind her as the sun rises. The app constantly delivers new videos to people who engage with similar content. Basically, if you like, comment or share skateboarding videos, Dictoc will replenish your feed more and more.

After declining In the late 00s Skate culture has re-emerged in the last few years. The success of street clothing brands like Supreme Lean heavily on skateboarding aesthetics Helped to spark new interest in boarding, giving the epidemic people more time Finally try their hands In it, the remaster of the first two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Games are still nostalgic. Skateboarding was the Olympic debut this year until the sport was canceled.

The last half century is not like the absence of women and trance skaters, but it is men who have dominated its covers Thrasher Magazine, Men who starred in desirable VHS packages around skate shops, and men who created all the most popular specialty skaters Tony Hawk Games. Dictoc has helped skaters with less visibility find more communities.

Perryman grew up around skateboarding – her brothers and dad were all skaters – but she was intimidated by the male-dominated culture. In Dictok, she found herself with a new site and a group of young women who wanted to follow her style. Attencio, who has 76,000 followers, says he continues to be amazed by the number of young women asking what size board they should get.

C, a non-trans binary artist, said he was inspired by the trance skaters that created the main feed of the app, and thought “I can do it myself”. When C skateboarding grew, they came out as adults. C found more time to pick up old hobbies, not until the plague struck, they are Jumped into it again.

“Skating is a punk, anti-social thing, in my opinion, trance outside of binary and already is,” C said. On the edge. “It was beautiful to see those two things happening in Dictok.”

The problems that have existed in skate culture for many years are also present in Dictok. Men are shown in comments that call women female posers and negative comments in the way women skate. Atrienzio does not try to focus on Perryman’s comments, but Attencio argues that the positive feedback he receives is greater than the negative feedback.

“Every negative feedback is like 20 times more complimentary feedback that people push me and say good job,” Attencio said.

But creators like Attencio and Perryman want to motivate people to get off the dictator, really trying skateboarding. Skateboarding for Berryman and Attencio is about climbing on a board and seeing people just like you see others. It’s Attencio’s close friends – whom he met in Skateburg, he says – who pushed her to “do what I do at Dictok”.