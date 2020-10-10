Sausage sizzles have been back at Bunnings warehouse stores across NSW since Saturday.

As the corona virus infection hit Australia, the hardware chain stopped most barbecues outside stores in March. Over the past few weeks, barbecues have been rolled out cautiously throughout stores across the ACT.

If Saturday’s snack returns, customers in about 80 stores across NSW will be able to enjoy a sausage and support a community group or charity.

Bunnings CEO Deb Poole said stores offering barbecues this weekend will include Batstow in Sydney, Alexandria and Blacktown and Wollongong, Albury and Orange.

MS said 130 community groups lined up at NSW for the first weekend, including community fundraisers for the Lions Club, Rotary and various sports clubs.



One of the celebrants, NSW shadow treasurer Walt Secord, issued a statement: “There is nothing more Aussie than a sausage sizzle, a backyard Barbie, a‘ democracy sausage ’on election day or a quick snack outside the bunnies at the local Lions Club. “

Despite the distinction of being the pioneers of Victoria sausage Cecil, he misses the snacks, the first bunnings event taking place in 1994 at a store in the Melbourne suburb of Sunshine.