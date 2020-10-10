Princess Eugene praised Selena Gomez for showing her alternative scar

Princess Eugene praises Selena Gomez for revealing her kidney transplant scar (Picture: PA / @ Selena Gomez)

Princess Eugenie has praised Selena Gomez for showing off her kidney transplant scar on a recent Instagram post, hoping others will not be ashamed of their scars.

The 30-year-old Royal showed in his Instagram story that sharing photos and stories of some of his followers’ scars is more a sign of courage than something to cover them up.

Among them was Selena, who recently revealed a scar on her inner thigh from where she had undergone a kidney transplant in 2017.

Princess Eugenie wrote: ‘I thought it was Selena Gomez’s super cool to show who she was and what she did after she had trouble showing her scar. We are proud of our uniqueness. ‘

Selena originally wrote with this post: ‘I remember when I had a kidney transplant, it was very difficult to show my scar at first.

‘I didn’t like it being in the photos, so I wore things that would hide it. Now, more than ever, I have faith in who I am and what I have done நான் I am proud of that. ‘

Selena shares the scar on her inner thigh with her followers (Image: len Selenacomus)

There was also Princess Eugenie Jack Brooks was praised during his 2018 wedding to the Bank, for wearing a dress designed to reveal the scar on his back.

She underwent surgery in 2002 to correct her scoliosis, with two 12-inch titanium rods placed on her back.

Princess Eugene designed her wedding dress to reveal her own scar (Image: Pool / Samir Hussain / WireImage)

The Queen’s granddaughter Eugenie then explained: ‘I have always wanted a lower back, part of which shows my scar.

‘I hope the scars tell a story about your past and your future, which is a way to remove a barrier.

‘For me it’s a way of interacting with people who are experiencing similar situations with scoliosis or have a scar of their own that they are trying to deal with.’

Got a story?

If you have a popular story, video or pictures please contact Metro.co.uk Entertainment Group. To [email protected], by calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Subject Item page – we would love to hear from you.

Also: Top baby names in 2020 as Princess Eugenie announces pregnancy

Also: Selena Gomez finally showed off her kidney transplant scar with confidence: ‘I’m proud’



