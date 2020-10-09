Which TV channel is in England and Belgium? Kick time and live stream

England welcome the world’s No. 1 ranked team to Wembley on Sunday as they come to the Nations League clash live on Belgian television.

The Three Lions have worked hard since their inception Nations League equipment This season, a short win against Iceland and a draw against Denmark last month.

Gareth Southgate is determined to retain form within the European Championships next summer, and may shake things up here.

The likes of Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane should start here, but there are a few other players who are guaranteed to make a run-out against the Belgians.

According to Roberto Martinez’s arrival page, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Bentek and Toby Alderweilld are just some of the names known to English fans.

When are UK and Belgium on TV?

Held in England and Belgium Sunday, September 11, 2020.

What time is the kick-off?

England v Belgium begins 5 p.m..

Numerous Nations League matches, including Republic of Ireland v Wales, take place this weekend at 2pm on Saturday.

Which TV channel is in England and Belgium?

You can watch the game live Sky Sports Main event from 4pm and football from 4:30 pm.

Stream Online UK and Belgium Online

How to watch the UEFA Nations League in the United States

The final knockout rounds and finals will also be shown live ESPN +.

England v Belgium team news

Our forecast: England and Belgium

England need three points against Belgium to retain any chance of topping their Nations League squad, so don’t expect boss Southgate to make many surprising choices here.

The forward three of Kane, Sterling and Jadan Sancho could threaten the Belgian defense, but the key to this game lies in midfield, where Calvin Phillips has the task of dealing harm and de Bruyne’s runs.

Both teams need to score here and Belgium, with their amazing attacking options, will definitely score more than once at Wembley.

Our prediction: England 2-2 Belgium

