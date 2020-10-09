PARIS (AP) – Latest from French Open (all time local):

6:15 p.m.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (0) to reach the final of the 13th French Open.

The 12th seed Argentina won the previous meeting in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open last month. But this is the 10th defeat in 11 career matches against Natal.

In the third set Swartzman trailed 3-1 and 4-2 but advanced 5-5.

In the tense 11th game, Nadal had to take three break points to last 12 minutes.

He aims to win the 13th title at Roland Garros and the 20th biggest title on par with Roger Federer’s men’s record.

In the final, Nadal will play either top seed Novak Djokovic or fifth-ranked player Stefanos Tsitsipas.

A win would give Natalie his 100th win at Roland Carros.

5:25 p.m.

Iga Swedek no longer has a chance to become the first woman in 20 years to win the singles and doubles trophies at the French Open.

The 19-year-old lost in three sets in the women’s doubles by considerable energy ahead of her singles final on Saturday.

After spending 2 hours and 28 minutes on the court with her partner Nicole Mellicer in the semifinals, less than 24 hours before the final, Alexa Guevarachi and Desire Kravzic won 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-4 in the semifinals.

The last woman to win the women’s singles and doubles trophies in Paris was Mary Pierce in 2000.

In the singles final, unseeded Swedech plays fourth seed Sofia Kenin.

The women’s doubles final will be against 14th seed Kurachi and Kravsik, and second seed Tima Babos and Christina Miladenovic.

4:55 p.m.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal is one step closer to reaching the final of the 13th French Open, winning the second set 6-3 in the semifinals against Diego Schwartzman.

The 12th-ranked player was beaten by Argentina in the third game, and Nadal broke him again when Swartzman converted a forehand long from the back of the court.

In the second set Natal won the first set 6-3.

He aims to win the 13th title at Roland Garros and the 20th biggest title on par with Roger Federer’s men’s record.

Schwartzman dropped Natalie in their last match, but lost all nine matches they had faced before.

4:20 p.m.

Rafael Nadal had to work hard to win the first set of his semifinal match against 12th seed Diego Swartzman at the French Open.

Nadal broke once, and had to save the other three break points before winning the set 6-3 with the roof open on Court Philippe Chatterjee.

Second-seeded Spaniard chases 13th French Open title He never missed the opening set of the semifinals at Roland Garros and won his previous 12 semifinals.

The first set was marked by several long rallies. Nadal played 47 points in his service, and had 10 shots on 18 shots.

Nadal beat Swartzman in the second and fourth games, but broke himself in the third game.

1 p.m.

In the women’s wheelchair singles, Yu Kamiji defeated her fourth French Open champion 6-2, 6-1 in the Japanese final.

Defending champion Deed de Crood regretted advancing to the final. The Dutch woman had beaten Kamiji in the final last year.

