Commission to Inquire into Mental Health of the President, Democrats, Nancy Pelosi

Democrats are set to form a commission in a recent attempt to oust President Donald Trump.

In his weekly magazine Thursday press conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters to return tomorrow for the announcement of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. President He should be removed from office “if he fails to fulfill the powers and duties of his office.”

“Come here tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, tomorrow,” Ms. Pelosi said. “We’m going to talk about the 25th Amendment.”

25th Amendment Has been raised again and again By his enemies throughout Of the Republican Party Presidency.

Mr. Trump Physical and mental health Have returned to the forefront Democrat In the wake of the attacks His COVID-19 diagnosis.

Ms Pelosi declined to answer further questions, but returned to her attacks on the Trump administration, claiming that she had concealed information about the White House explosion.

“Mr. President, when was the last time you did a negative test before you did a positive test?” She said. “Why didn’t the White House tell the nation the important truth about how it spread – it became a hot spot in the White House.”

The president fired back on Twitter, saying, “Crazy Nancy should be on the lookout. They would never call her crazy! ”

Mr Trump later retweeted Republican Congressman Mark Green, saying he would “not let Speaker Pelosi pass to run the conspiracy.”

“He is already armed to the charge. What is there to prevent the 25th Amendment from being armed?” he said. “We need a new speaker!”

Mr Trump told Fox News Thursday morning he was “feeling better” and did not believe he was “contagious.”

In a subsequent statement, Democrats Ms Pelosi and Congressman Jamie Raskin said they would hold a press conference on Friday morning.

The law would create the Commission, which is “the organization and process called for in the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, to assist Congress in ensuring efficient and unrestricted leadership in the highest office in the executive branch of government.”

How does the 25th Amendment work?

In this context, those who raised the 25th Amendment Specifically refers to Section 4.

Section 4, never used, outlines a mechanism that can be removed against the will of the President.

The Vice President, in this case Mike Pence and most of the Cabinet officials “or any other body that Congress may provide by law” must send a “written notice that the President cannot discharge his powers and duties” to the Office of the Speaker of the House – Mrs. Pelosi – and the President of the Senate, currently Republican Senator Chuck Crosley.

If that happens, “the Vice President will immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President”.

The Democrats’ announcement is related to “or any other body that Congress can legally issue.”

Under the 25th Amendment, Congress could pass legislation to create a body that would sign the declaration, but the Republican-controlled Senate is more or less likely to go along with it.

This notice must be signed by Mr. Pence anyway.

In other words, although the latest move by Democrats to officially push the 25th Amendment offensive is ultimately nothing more than a stunt.

Interestingly, Mr. Pence – New from his discussion Democratic VP With the candidate Kamala Harris – Suddenly The scheduled trip was canceled For Indianapolis he was to vote with his wife at the Indianapolis City-County building.

His office denied the cancellation was due to health reasons, saying the couple tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday.

“No one is sick. There are no positive tests, ”said spokesman Devin O’Malley Indie Star. VP to travel on Saturdays and Mondays. Planned. We will have more information on the Vice President’s schedule next week – coming soon. ”

[email protected]