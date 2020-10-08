Home Top News The Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded to the American poet Louis Klook: N.P.R.

Oct 08, 2020 0 Comments
Poet Louis Glck received the 2016 National Humanitarian Medal from President Barack Obama. On Wednesday, Glck was awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature.

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to the American poet Louis Klook, for which the Swedish Academy “makes global presence unique with difficult beauty” is his vague poetic voice.

Glck is the 16th woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, and she already holds the Heavyweight Prize worthy of the bookshelf: her collection for the 1992 National Book Award, a National Humanitarian Medal, and the Pulitzer Prize. The Wild Iris.

The ecstasy of the poet Louis Kluk

He published his first collection of poems, The first child In 1968; He is currently a writer at Yale University and is the recipient of the 12th Poet Prize of the United States.

Glக்கck’s work often focuses on family relationships, loneliness, divorce, and death, and his poetic personalities are caught up in intense personal anguish.

Writes in The New Yorker, Critic Dan Siason described his poems “Flash bulletin from his inner life, An area she fearlessly explores. Outside of his poetry, in the last half century, a much louder history has occurred. Among them, X-rays, with an unusually analytical mind, are the only things Emerson once said that a poet needs: ‘Day, night, home and garden, a few books, a few deeds.’

In a statement, Nobel Committee Chairman Anders Olson said that he admired Kluke’s “work for clarity”, but although Kluke would never deny the importance of the autobiographical background, he should not be considered a confessor. Glck seeks universality, in which he draws inspiration from mythology and classical themes, which is present in most of his works. “

As usual, the announcement was made in Stockholm Swedish Academy.

The 2020 Nobel Prize has a cash prize of 10 million Swedish kronor (12 1.12 million). The traditional December Awards ceremony will be held almost this year in Stockholm due to the epidemic.

