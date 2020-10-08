The man was released from the vehicle after a serious accident on the A19

FIREFIGHTERS used cutting equipment to free a person from a vehicle in a major road accident in North Yorkshire early this morning (Thursday).
Police are currently at the scene of a collision between two vehicles in South Killington near Thirusk on the A19.
It was reported to North Yorkshire Police at 5.30am.
A spokesman for the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a team of thrusts and northerlers were called to the scene: “The crew used hydraulic cutting tools to free the male occupant and left him in the hands of paramedics.”
The A19 near Thirusk between A19 and A170 is closed to the south, while emergency services are dealing with the conflict.
Motorists should follow the yellow diamond for the diversion lane.
Anyone in the area at the time is asked to call North Yorkshire Police at 101, citing the reference number below, if they have any information about the crash.
