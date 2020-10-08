‘SNL’ cancels Morgan Wallen performance over COVID-19 protocol violation

Morgan Wallen is no longer the guest of this week’s “Saturday Night Live” music.

The rising country star posted an emotional Instagram video from a New York City hotel room – where he was getting ready to go to the weekly show – when he received a call from the show saying he could no longer play in October. 10 Display of COVID-19 protocols in SNL.

He said he had not tested positive for COVID-19, but that “the actions I took last weekend were very short-sighted and obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams,” he noted of Dictox in recent days at the crowded bar and at a house party Without showing Wallen socializing in Alabama.

“I respect the outcome of the show because I know I put them in danger and I take the right to do this. I want to apologize to SNL, my fans, my team for bringing me these opportunities. I dropped them,” he said.

“On a more personal note, I think I need to do something,” he said. “I think I’ve lost myself a little bit. I’ve tried to find happiness in the wrong places, I don’t know, it gives me less pleasure, so I’m going to try to do that. I’m going to take a step back to get attention for a while, and I’m going to work myself this Saturday. I want to make my fans proud too, but I respect this decision once again. ”

Wallen said SNL president Lorne Michaels gave him “a lot of encouragement” and that the show would “find another time to do this”.

Wallen acknowledged the research he had received following the release of Dictox, but said the notes of encouragement he received had “gone unnoticed.”

No new music guest has been announced to play at Wallen’s place.

Below is the musician’s full Instagram post.