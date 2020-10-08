Home World ‘He really packed on the pounds’: Fat Bear Week crown 747 winner | American News

Oct 08, 2020 0 Comments

In Alaska Annual War of Fur Heavyweights, Like a jumbo jet – a salmon-zombie brood nicknamed the 747, which has emerged as the most amazing fat of the people’s choice.

The bear, one of more than 2,200 brown bears roaming around Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Conservation, won late Tuesday, turning into an international sensation (by humans) after a week of exciting online voting: Fat Bear Week.

Winner 747 is a worthy champion, the park said in a statement. “This year he was really over the pounds, and in July he looks like he has enough fat to sleep and will continue to eat until his stomach is pulled to the ground in late September,” Park said.

Fat Bear Week 12 pushes against each other – unbeknownst to the bears, apparently, as the two-legged mammals of this world are having fun – in basketball-style playoff brackets. Bear fans compared photos and voted online for their favorites from last Wednesday to Tuesday night.

Catfish bears can grow up to 1,000 lb (453 kg) from a summer feast as they prepare for winter, as they can lose up to a third of their body weight during sleep. This makes the Fat Bear Week about the “worst survival” ever, as the National Park Service points out.

Spread over mountains, lakes, streams and beaches, the 4m acre Katmai is famous for having the world’s darkest brown bears, the coastal version of the Chrysalis.

Within Katmoy, the Brooks River is a prime destination for brown bears. There, in the summer and fall, bears fly to the Salmon Swimming Field, where most of the activity is captured by a webcam operated by Explore.Raj, one of the Fat Bear Week partners.

This year, the river was more of a bear paradise than usual, thanks to a record salmon run by Catmoil Media Ranger Naomi Doc.

There was a shortage of people on the Brooks River. The peak summer usually sees about 500 visitors a day, but due to the corona virus infection, it has dropped to 50 to 100, he said.

“It’s a mix of big salmon run and fewer individuals, which really handed the river to the bears,” he said.

