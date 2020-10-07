This idea is controversial, although many scientists believe that the universe operates in a permanent cycle, but before it shrinks into a ‘Big Crunch’ following a major Big Bang.

Sir Roger also said that black holes were once controversial. The first theory was first conceived by the English parson John Mitchell in 1783, who speculated that if an object became too dense, its massive force of gravity would stop even escaping light.

But even Albert Einstein rejected the interest in mathematics rather than a physical reality.

Nine years after Einstein’s death, until 1964, Sir Roger proposed that black holes were an inevitable consequence of general relativity.

Sir Roger proved that when objects become so dense they affect the infinite mass of gravitational collapse, where all known laws of nature are stopped, which are called singular.

His essay is still regarded today as the most important contribution to the theory of relativity since Einstein and as increasing evidence for the Big Bank.

Sir Roger was in his mid-thirties when he first stumbled upon this idea while walking to a pipe station in London on his way to Birkbeck College. Now, 56 years later, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has finally recognized him for his work.

“I think getting the Nobel Prize early is a bad thing. I soon know the scientists who won their prize, and it spoiled their science.

“If you are going to win the Nobel Prize for Science, when you are good and old, before you are completely applauded, when you still have to do something, that is my advice.

“It starts in 1964, but it took a long time to realize the importance of black holes, so it’s not surprising, I think I’m old enough now.”

The award was presented to Sir Roger by professors at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics, Reinhard Kerssel, and Andrea Guess of the University of California, who demonstrated the existence of a miraculous black hole in the center of the Milky Way, by examining its impact on the surrounding stars.

Commenting on the prize, Martin Reese, an astronomer at the University of Cambridge and Fellow Professor at Trinity College, said it was sad that Professor Hawking was not alive to share the prize.

“Benrose is amazingly original and innovative, and has provided creative insights for over 60 years.

“I think there will be a consensus that Benrose and Hawking are the two people who did more than anyone else after Einstein to deepen our knowledge of gravity.

“Unfortunately, it’s too late to allow Hawking to share this award with Benrose.”

