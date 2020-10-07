Release of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ is delayed to 2022

Dinosaurs will not rule the big screen again until 2022.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” now opens on June 10, 2022 – a year later than originally planned. Universal Pictures, the studio behind the sci-fi adventure franchise, initially set the film for the summer of 2021.

Announcing the change of release date on Twitter, director Colin Trevoro also unveiled the first teaser poster for the film, combining the familiar “Jurassic” owner logo with Amber to recall the 1993 blockbuster “Jurassic Park”.

For the past three months, I have worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world. Even if we have to wait a little longer, it will all be worth it. Until then we will be healthy and take care of each other. pic.twitter.com/vnGzhHs4nR – Colin Trevoro (olcolintrevorrow) October 6, 2020

“Jurassic World: Dominion”, which stopped filming in March due to an epidemic, was one of the first major films to resume production. The studio took serious steps to get rid of the corona virus, including frequent testing, temperature tests and isolating the cast and crew at a resort hotel. The price of these protocols is expected to run in the range of 5 million. “Jurassic World: Dominion” is not yet finished filming, though sources say from three weeks of wrapping.

“Jurassic World: Dominion,” the sixth film in the 27-year-old franchise, again starring Chris Broad and Price Dallas Howard. They are joined by a star-studded cast that includes Laura Tern, Sam Neil and Jeff Goldblum. Trevor returned to action after previously helming the 2015 “Jurassic World”. He also co-wrote the script for the 2018 series Fallen Kingdom.

The “Jurassic” series is the crown jewel of the license fee for Universal. In total, all five films have grossed over $ 5 billion worldwide at the box office. “Jurassic World”, which renewed the series decades later, was a huge commercial success, grossing $ 1.6 billion worldwide. Its sequel, “Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom,” joined the $ 1 billion club and ticket sales topped $ 1.3 billion.

Following the epidemic, Universal has been making changes to its release calendar, most recently postponing the “Fast and Furious” series “F9” from April 2, 2021 to May 28, 2021. Many movies have been delayed for the past few days. “No Time to Die,” “The Batman” and “The Matrix 4.”