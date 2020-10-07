Direct updates: Nottingham locking rule to be determined nationwide as corona virus infections

As the number of positive cases continues to rise, it is expected that strict restrictions on daily life will be imposed on Nottingham residents by this weekend.

The city’s infection rate is now 440.1 per 100,000, up from 71.2 seven days ago. As of October 3, 1,465 people had tested positive.

The number of cases in the metropolitan area of ​​Ketling and the metropolitan area of ​​Proxisto has also increased with the number of positive test results.

Brockstow recorded 30.7 cases per 100,000 in the latest weekly data, up from 55.2. Ketling recorded 106.0 cases per 100,000, up from 24.

The number of positive tests per 100,000 across Newark and Sherwood is now 113.5, up from 74.3, and on Rushcliff it was 162.8, up from 47.0.

Nottingham City Council Chairman David Mellon and Nottingham Public Health Director Alison Challenger have urged people to immediately follow the rules to prevent spikes in cases.

This means people are asked not to go to other houses or to places in the city with people they do not live with.

Cllr Mellen says this is a “dangerous time” for Nottingham – and warns that the city will not continue to see an increase in cases registered in recent days.

As more than 400 students at the University of Nottingham have tested positive for the virus, several cases have been confirmed in HMP Nottingham and nearby HMP Lotham Grn.

Ms. Challenger told city council that the new restrictions are “unavoidable” and are expected to be imposed by Friday this week. He told Nottinghamshire Live that they would already be the same as seen in Leicester and the northwest of England.

“We know that people have worked very hard to work with these guidelines, but we know they are not adequate with these rates, so we expect action to be taken,” he said.

Follow our live updates throughout the day below: