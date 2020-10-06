Home Entertainment Sky Jackson pays heartfelt tribute to the Cameron Boys

Sky Jackson pays heartfelt tribute to the Cameron Boys

Oct 06, 2020 0 Comments
Skai Jackson and Cameron Boyce Jessie

Credit: Twitter @skaijacksonxoxo

In the latest episode of the Disney Channel series Dancing with the Stars contestant star, Jesse, He dedicated his latest performance to his late Disney co-star Cameron Boys. Cameron passed away last year at the age of just 20.

Sky took to Twitter last night.

He tweeted this after the performance,

Touching Tribute Sky received the top 10 of the season and the fans of the show and Sky personally were so proud! They shared their support on Twitter, and then Sky retweeted. You can see the moment they got the marks and the exact 10!

Such a pleasant moment, you can see the honest reactions to their scores after giving everything in performance. After the scores were announced Sky took to Twitter again to express his gratitude.

Related: Fans remember Cameron Boys on the anniversary of his death

Sky was not the only one to pay tribute to the Cameron Boys recently. Adam Chandler shared his own tribute this week, calling the boys “superstars.” Adam Chandler shared his tribute Tonight’s show starring Jimmy Fallon, In it, he explained that he and the boys had worked together on the film Crone Ups and planned to work on another upcoming film. Hobby Halloween. After the sudden period of the Cameron Boys, the film Hobby Halloween Will now be made dedicated to Cameron.

READ  The team of 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic goes to Carole Baskin to get his zoo

Full cast earlier this year Jesse They paid tribute to the lost star, during which Sky Jackson said,

“He’s younger than me. He teaches me something every day. He’s really an old soul. He taught me so much.”

You can see their close bond in her words and it is clear why her performance in DWTS touched so many fans. Full fan tribute can be found here.

What did you think of Sky Jackson’s performance? Were you able to see last night? Let us know in the comments!

You May Also Like

John Bon Jovi sighs on the ugly side of recovering from hernia surgery

Chloe canceled on Netflix in violation of an earlier Season 4 update

Chloe canceled on Netflix in violation of an earlier Season 4 update

In a transformation like Adele the rebellious Wilson is slimmer than ever because he reveals he has six pounds to reach the goal

In a transformation like Adele the rebellious Wilson is slimmer than ever because he reveals he has six pounds to reach the goal

Lawrence Fox News: Actor barbarism by Twitter users with bizarre call to ignore Chainsbury | UK | News

Lawrence Fox News: Actor barbarism by Twitter users with bizarre call to ignore Chainsbury | UK | News

Reality TV

Reality TV

SNL jokes about Trump's Govt - 19 diagnosis; Jim Carrey Biden - Introduces as Nextstar Media Wire

SNL jokes about Trump’s Govt – 19 diagnosis; Jim Carrey Biden – Introduces as Nextstar Media Wire

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *