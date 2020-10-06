Scotland Roundabout: What Will It Be?

Image copyright

The first minister said the new locking restrictions would be announced on Wednesday. It may be in the form of a “circuit-breaker” lock for a relatively short time. Nicola Sturgeon says it won’t be the same as the lock that was introduced in March – so how will it be?

Why does the government think we need a circuit breaker?

New positive cases of Covit-19 began to rise slowly in Scotland in August.

Initially many new cases were confined to local clusters, but this increase is now widespread throughout Scotland, and the trend of new cases is always perpendicular.

In addition, the rate of positive tests has increased and the number of people being hospitalized for Covit-19 is increasing.

The number of new deaths has also risen following the positive test for Covit-19, and the R number – or virus transmission rate – could be as high as 1.7

In short, the Scottish government wants to reduce this outbreak before all warning signs glow red and hospitals begin to fill up during periods of fever.

New confirmed cases of Govt-19

Banned throughout Scotland Families mixing indoors Introduced on September 22, but if the move does not appear to be fast enough, ministers should return to tougher controls.

Ms Sturgeon says a circuit-breaker is “buying the little time you get in the winter.”

He also says it is important to suppress the virus “while we wait for other things” such as the development of a vaccine.

What will not happen

Towards her Corona virus conference on Tuesday, The first minister outlined what restrictions would be imposed as part of any new measures announced on Wednesday.

We learned:

It will not be “another lock, even temporary”

While essential travel is still encouraging, the Scottish government does not ask people to stay indoors.

There will be no travel ban across Scotland, although the first minister said restrictions on travel may sometimes be necessary for “hotspot areas”.

There are no plans to close schools “in whole or in part”

How long will it last?

The idea behind a circuit-breaker is that it is a “short, sharp shock”.

Essentially it should be long enough to break the chains of exchange – but enough to minimize the impact on the economy.

Jason Leach, National Medical Director of Scotland; Talked about two weeks 28 more days in the fight against the virus is enough to buy the country.

Any circuit-breaker will last for a certain period of time, with no period like the original lock in March.

Will schools close?

Keeping schools open is one of Ms. Sturgeon’s stated priorities, and this is the message she keeps repeating.

The first minister said on Monday that the Scottish government was trying to manage the virus to allow full-time learning in schools.

Asked if there were plans to introduce part-time or mixed learning in schools at his daily conference on Monday, he said: “I have no plans to transfer children to part-time school – let me be very clear about that.

“Trying to manage this epidemic allows schools to stay open, except for scheduled vacations, and we do not have extended vacations or planned vacations or a move to mixed learning.”

However, Ms Sturgeon pointed out that the part-time school holiday gave her the opportunity to take steps that would “try to reduce some of the transfer risks we face” – while not acknowledging that not all local authorities share the same half-week.

What about hospitality?

Bars and restaurants in Scotland have already been hit by a 22:00 curfew order – but will they close completely during the autumn lockout?

Linda Balt, a professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, thinks there may be some restrictions on hospitality.

Travel and Hospitality in ‘Circuit Breaker’ Fears

“We want to reduce home mixing – in other words, meeting others at home,” Ms. Bald said. BBC Radio’s Good Morning Scotland Project.

“So let’s think about the fact that it can’t be done by going to someone else’s house all over Scotland – it’s already in place. So what else can the government do to reduce it?

“Unfortunately, that means temporarily closing down hospitality venues [and] Other places and things that get data from testing can be protected as very dangerous. “

Can there be a travel ban?

During Scotland’s initial lockout, a five-mile travel ban was imposed on non-essential travel.

Ms Sturgeon said it was “part of the review” of the additional measures, but has now lifted the travel ban across Scotland.

However, he said travel restrictions may sometimes be needed to deal with increasing cases in “hotspot areas”.

How infection rates vary across Scotland Weekly rate per 100 kg

According to BBC Scotland’s political editor Brian Taylor, Ms. Sturgeon could combine Scotland-wide measures with more drastic measures, such as a travel ban.

There is also a precedent in Scotland for local travel bans.

In Aberdeen, a five-mile ban on non-essential travel It was in place for 18 days in August As part of the local lockout, it helped public health groups come to the top of local lawsuits.

Where else is it happening?

Much of Europe also handles the “second wave” of corona virus cases, and it is worth looking at what measures have been introduced, says Professor Bald.

In France, meetings are limited to 10 people and other organized meetings at wedding receptions, student parties and rental venues are prohibited.

Paris closes all bars for two weeks from October 6th. Bars, gyms and swimming pools in the city will also be closed for two weeks.

What are the new rules in France and Europe?

Spain has introduced new locks in Madrid and nine surrounding cities.

Nearly five million people are now allowed to leave their local area for work, school or medical care only.

In the Republic of Ireland, all non-essential travel is encouraged in Dublin, where recent cases have increased.