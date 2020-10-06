Home Economy John McAfee arrested after DOJ accuses crypto millionaire of tax evasion – Tech Crunch

Cyber ​​Security Entrepreneur and Crypto Personality John McAfee The wild ride may come to an end after he was arrested in Spain today and is now being extradited to the United States on charges of tax evasion and fraud.

The SEC alleges that McAfee paid more than $ 23.1 million in cryptocurrency assets to promote the sale of multiple ICO tokens. And DOJ Has imposed a number of tax evasions Against McCafffey, he said he “deliberately tried to avoid” paying income tax to the federal government.

A Brief announcement of arrest and release of indictment documents, The DOJ explains that the allegations are only against the McAfee individual and that they have found no connection with the “anti-virus company with his name”.

The DOJ’s fees Slightly dry against McCaffy, but detail 10 accounts against entrepreneurs. McCaffy faces five tax evasions, each punishable by a maximum of five years in prison, as well as five counts of “deliberate failure to file a tax”, each punishable by a maximum of one year in prison.

The Very interesting reading of the SEC file, With 55 pages describing a lengthy investigation into McAfee’s fraudulent activity promoting multiple ICOs throughout 2017 and 2018. McCaffy is said to have received $ 11.6 million worth of PTC and EDH tokens to promote seven ICOs. Unfortunately, those offerings were not named in that case. He received an additional $ 11.5 million worth of promotional tokens, the lawsuit claims.

