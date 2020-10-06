Cyberpunk 2077 goes gold, what does that mean

CD Project Red has announced it Cyberpunk 2077 Officially the gold is gone. For those unfamiliar with the term “going gold”, the final version of the game has been submitted and is ready to be copied and produced. The term originally refers to the golden color of the CD-R, which was written for this version of the game. That fact is reflected in the officer’s tweet Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account, it can be found below. For those who are eagerly anticipating Cyberpunk 2077 Since this was first announced, this is definitely awesome news!

Cyberpunk 2077 Gold Gone! 📀 See you in Night City on November 19th! pic.twitter.com/s6U266Y1fp – Cyberpunk 2077 (y Cyberpunk Game) October 5, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 Saw many delays, so some fans would have apologized for thinking the title might be pushed back another time. However, it has recently become clear that the game will set its (now official) release date. Last week, CD Project released the new trailer for the Red game during Game One of the NBA Playoffs, which featured Keanu Reeves, with Billy Elish music. With that platform, it seemed that the game would not be pushed back again.

There are a lot of exaggerations around Cyberpunk 2077. Sport is the company’s pursuit Witcher 3: Wild hunting, Is considered one of the best games of all time. Released in 2015, following the success of this game the interest has increased more than last year The Witcher Netflix series. Considering the large number of people who have played the game as a result, it will lead to even more interest Cyberpunk 2077.

After all this time, it will be interesting to see whether or not Cyberpunk 2077 Can live with exaggeration. Now that the game is over, fans can see themselves very soon!

Cyberpunk 2077 Released on November 19th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC, Google Stadia is set to follow the release. You can see all of our previous coverage of the game here.

