

Meg most famous for attacking Jason Statham in 2018 (Credit: WB)

The super-sized monster McLeodon shark was twice as big as any other meat-eating shark, scientists have found.

Twice the length of the extinct species, a London The double decker bus today is newly calculated based on the size of the sharks.

The Magellan can grow up to 15 meters, or 50 feet, or three times the height of a giraffe..

Since the cartilage that made up its bones was not preserved as fossils, previous estimates of 10 meters were made using its teeth.

The vast body size of sharks that lived worldwide about 15 to 3.6 million years ago was discovered after a very precise equation based on the size that can grow to this day.

Scientists, published in Historical Biology, have found that McCalloton is inconsistently large compared to the body sizes of its mackerel shark relatives, also known as lamniforms.



This map shows the size of the McAlotone shark (Ototus mcaloton) compared to other modern (gray) and extinct (black) plankidivirus non-Lamniform sharks (Credit: Kenshu Shimada)

According to Kenshu Shimada, a paleontologist at DePaul University in Chicago, there are a lot of fossils of otodus megalodon, the biology of extinct organisms is not properly understood because they are only known by teeth.

Megalodon is considered one of the largest and most powerful predators ever to live, but current estimates put the shark only 10 meters or 33 feet high.

The researcher measured today’s sharks and was able to find a new estimate of the shark’s body length from the fossil record.

Professor Shimada said: ‘O. who reached about 15 meters (50 feet). The study proves that McLaughlin is indeed an alien because practically all other planktonivirus sharks have a common size range of seven meters (23 feet), and only a few plankton-eating sharks, such as the whale shark and the passing shark, came close to or equal in size.

‘Lamniform sharks have represented large carcasses in the oceans since the age of the dinosaurs, so it is fair to say that they must have played a key role in shaping the marine ecosystems we know today.’



Magellan’s artistic vision of two Epalenoptera whales (pictured: Karen Carr)

After the age of the dinosaurs, the sharks grew larger than ever before.

Hot-bloodedness has previously been proposed to lead to greatness in many shark species, but new research suggests that it may have an early nervous egg-eating behavior. In order to obtain frequent evolution to the gigantism achieved by lamniform sharks.

Michael Griffiths, a professor of environmental science at William Patterson University, said: ‘This is a truly exceptionally compelling evidence.

‘This work marks a significant breakthrough in our understanding of the evolution of this marine giant.’