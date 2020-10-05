St. Mirren has signed Captain Kyle McKenzie on a five-year contract with Hibernian.

The former Scotland U21 International joins High Flying Hips for an unannounced charge and is set to become the seventh new arrival of the summer.

McKenzie, 22, is reuniting with hip boss Jack Rose, who made his 18-year-old St. Mirren debut at the 2016 Scottish Championships.

“Kyle impressed me the first time I worked with him and he’s progressed a lot since I met him,” Rose told the club’s website.

Image:

Mackenzie was captain of St. Mirren



“If there’s one kind of player profile we want to bring to the club to add to the team, Kyle fits it.

“He is young, hungry, can play in many positions and has plenty of room for improvement. Importantly, he is someone who wants to improve.

“On top of that, he’s been someone who has shown leadership qualities from a young age. You can never be in those categories.”

Hibbs is in third place with a strong start to the Scottish Premiership season – six points behind the Leaders Rangers – after 10 games. St. Mirren is one point down with seven points.

“I am very happy to be a Hypernia player,” Magennis told the club’s website.

“Everyone knows what St. Mirren means to me as a club – an opportunity for me to get started and for my overall growth – but it was a challenge, it excited me, I really wanted to take it.

“Kaffir and the coaching staff know what to expect and they know how to get the best out of me.

“The team has enjoyed a great start to the new season and I would love my role to see how far we can take it.

“It’s an exciting time to join the club.”

